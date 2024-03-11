LTIR and the Golden Knights: Kelly McCrimmon (GM) disagrees with critics

The playoffs are slowly but surely approaching… And it’s the same old story in Vegas.

The Golden Knights put Mark Stone on the long-term injured list, allowing GM Kelly McCrimmon to add some big pieces to his playoff roster.The acquisitions of Noah Hanifin, Anthony Mantha and Tomas Hertl are important, we agree.

The Golden Knights GM was on Jeff Marek’s show (Sportsnet) earlier today, and was invited to answer a few questions related to the situation.

He knows that many question the legitimacy of the timing of injuries that usually occur at this time of the season in Vegas…

But McCrimmon disagrees with critics of the Knights’ approach:

It’s ridiculous to suggest that these aren’t serious injuries […] Rules are rules. – Kelly McCrimmon

“It’s ridiculous to suggest that these weren’t or aren’t significant injuries.”

#VegasBorn GM Kelly McCrimmon responds to criticism of the team’s use of LTIR with @JeffMarek. pic.twitter.com/bILovCaAJQ – Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) March 11, 2024

McCrimmon ‘s comments come just days after Paul Bissonnette expressed doubts about the Golden Knights’ work live on TNT .

TNT is the NHL’s broadcast partner… And the NHL must really not like it when Bissonnette questions the integrity of the league.

At the same time, panelists are there to say what they think, and Bissonnette is one of the best in the business at saying out loud what many are thinking.

It’s up to the league to intervene if it finds that it’s not working, because right now, every other club has the right to do what the Golden Knights are doing.

McCrimmon has a point when he says he follows the rules… Even if it seems like the Golden Knights have been abusing said rule for the past few years.

In Brief

– Speaking of Biz:

À VOIR | Paul Bissonnette breaks TNT studio https://t.co/zUNDlr8PK4 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 10, 2024

– Great news for Zach Dean.

Zach Dean has been recalled from the Springfield Thunderbirds. #stlblues DETAILS https://t.co/rqwbgAYhM3 – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 11, 2024

– Arnaud Durandeau has his new number.

Arnaud Durandeau will wear number 16 in Laval!

Arnaud Durandeau will wear number 16 for Laval! #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/ydg8axOEn0 – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 11, 2024

– A great line-up awaits the Kraken forward.

Eberle relieved to still be with Kraken for 1,000th NHL gamehttps://t.co/T4sExw3jNM – NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) March 11, 2024

– CF Montreal off to a great start.