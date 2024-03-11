Juraj Slafkovsky gets (another) day of treatment

Don’t jump to conclusions, but Juraj Slafkovsky isn’t 100% at the moment.

For several days now, he’s been absent from training to undergo treatment. So he’s not in the best shape of his life, let’s say.

Forward Juraj Slafkovsky will not take part in today’s training session (treatment day). Forward Juraj Slafkovsky will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 11, 2024

And today is no different.

Of course, one has to wonder how this affects his performance. After all, he’s been slowing down lately, when you compare his numbers to when he returned from the All-Star Game break.

Still, there’s a difference.

Not being at 100% and playing on the first line against the opposition’s best players probably doesn’t help him produce the way he’s capable of, we agree.

But he plays anyway. It’s good to see he’s not giving up.

