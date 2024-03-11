Jake Allen’s departure(to another ménage à trois) inevitably frees up a spot in Montreal. This will give Cayden Primeau and Samuel Montembeault more room to express their talents.

We couldn’t wait to see how the goalkeepers would divide up the task ahead.

And now we understand that Cayden Primeau will play tomorrow’s home game against Pascal Vincent’s mighty Columbus Blue Jackets.

Cayden Primeau will get the start against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Cayden Primeau will start against Columbus on Tuesday.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fM0JNFcodw – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 11, 2024

Good for him if he can finally play.We have to assume that Samuel Montembeault will get the other two starts this week, on Thursday (Boston will be visiting) and Saturday night in Calgary.Note that this is only the second time since the beginning of December that Primeau will have the chance to play in front of his fans. Normally, his starts were all on the road.Now, with the new two-goalie format, he should get more playing time at home.

I still expect Montembeault to play more than his counterpart at the Bell Centre for obvious reasons, but he can’t play every game at home, anyway. It’s not like the old days…

This will be only Primeau’s fourth start since returning from the All-Star break. He’ll be trying to win for the first time since his shutout against the Ducks on February 13.

