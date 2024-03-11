Devils: Jake Allen is (again) caught in a ménage à trois

Jordan Harris is now a member of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, “who work to advance equality and inclusion in hockey, on and off the ice.” pic.twitter.com/ZqcydKysRl
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 11, 2024
Jake Allen was the goalkeeper too many in Montreal… and he’s realized it.
The result? In Montreal, it’s the end of the ménage à trois, but…
Not so with the Devils. After all, the changes made in front of the net mean that the club currently finds itself in a ménage à trois.
Even if the goaltender wants to play more often, as reported by Agence QMI, the fact remains that, at present, it’s all the same.
Still caught in a ménage à trois, Jake Allen wants to play more oftenhttps://t.co/08yJPoumb4
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 11, 2024
If you check out Cap Friendly, you’ll see that Allen is joined by Kaapo Kahkonen, freshly acquired from the Sharks on March 8, and Nico Daws, a product of the organization.
What I take away from all this is that Daws is a youngster who doesn’t have to go through the waivers. It would therefore be logical to think that the Devils will send him to Utica.
A little digging reveals that the Devils have so many goalies in the minors that they don’t know what to do with them. In fact, they have five guys under contract with the club in the minors. #MénageÀ8
It makes sense, then, that the Devils would decide to keep three goalies up (with no limit of 23 active players, it’s easier) to free up some space in the AHL.
Right now, the Devils’ AHL club has three goalies: Isaac Poulter, Erik Kallgren and Akira Schmid.
Note that Nico Daws (currently in the NHL) and Jeremy Brodeur (yes, Martin’s son), also played a bit in the AHL with the Devils’ club-school, but Brodeur is not under contract in the NHL.
That’s a lot of people at Mass in New Jersey… and yet, the club added Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen. Clearly, the Devils were desperate for help… #Desperate
Breaking news
– Great news for Jordan Harris, who is now a member of the NHL Inclusion Coalition.
– No?
NHL : Jakob Chychrun is not out of the woodshttps://t.co/qIHivN5d4y
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 11, 2024
– Erik Karlsson in Ottawa?
Cont’d: “If it’s not Ottawa, and don’t forget, Karlsson has a lot of control here, it’s hard to see where it makes sense. I think the Sens are going to be a really, really busy team in the offseason, I think they had a lot of conversations that will get punted into the summer”
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 11, 2024
– KK is doing better.
Kotkaniemi has snapped out of his rather lengthy scoring slump with four points in his last five games and three in his last two. With Guentzel and Kuznetsov joining the team…if KK keeps producing too…that club will have crazy scoring depth.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) March 11, 2024
– Jared Davidson: file to watch.
Let’s say that Montreal has 50 signed NHL contracts and Laval goes deep into the AHL playoffs with Jared Davidson playing a key role. Yet on June 1, Montreal relinquished his rights because it can’t sign him. What happens?
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) March 11, 2024