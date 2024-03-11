Devils: Jake Allen is (again) caught in a ménage à trois

Jake Allen was the goalkeeper too many in Montreal… and he’s realized it.

Why do I say that? Because the Maritime native has agreed to waive his no-trade clause to continue his career with the New Jersey Devils.

The result? In Montreal, it’s the end of the ménage à trois, but…

Not so with the Devils. After all, the changes made in front of the net mean that the club currently finds itself in a ménage à trois.

Even if the goaltender wants to play more often, as reported by Agence QMI, the fact remains that, at present, it’s all the same.

Still caught in a ménage à trois, Jake Allen wants to play more often https://t.co/08yJPoumb4 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 11, 2024

If you check out Cap Friendly, you’ll see that Allen is joined by Kaapo Kahkonen, freshly acquired from the Sharks on March 8, and Nico Daws, a product of the organization.

Kahkonen will be a free agent this summer, and Daws will see his NHL entry-level contract expire in the coming months.

What I take away from all this is that Daws is a youngster who doesn’t have to go through the waivers. It would therefore be logical to think that the Devils will send him to Utica.

But not so fast.

A little digging reveals that the Devils have so many goalies in the minors that they don’t know what to do with them. In fact, they have five guys under contract with the club in the minors. #MénageÀ8

It makes sense, then, that the Devils would decide to keep three goalies up (with no limit of 23 active players, it’s easier) to free up some space in the AHL.

Right now, the Devils’ AHL club has three goalies: Isaac Poulter, Erik Kallgren and Akira Schmid.

Note that Nico Daws (currently in the NHL) and Jeremy Brodeur (yes, Martin’s son), also played a bit in the AHL with the Devils’ club-school, but Brodeur is not under contract in the NHL.

Tyler Brennan is in the ECHL and Keith Kinkaid is with Chicago, the club with no AHL affiliation, but both are under contract to the New Jersey Devils nonetheless.

That’s a lot of people at Mass in New Jersey… and yet, the club added Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen. Clearly, the Devils were desperate for help… #Desperate

