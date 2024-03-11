Cayden Primeau doesn’t think the ménage à trois was bad for him

It’s a moment Cayden Primeau has patiently awaited for, one he wants to use as a first step toward the starter’s role, and one he willed into existence by taking ownership of his own development.@EricEngels has the story from Montreal. https://t.co/OK3LBaYEFB
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 11, 2024
There’s been a lot of talk about the Canadiens’ three-way trade in recent months.
Jake Allen was traded to the Devils last Friday, at the NHL trade deadline…
It’s a bummer for Allen, but he’s left the Montreal three-way to join the New Jersey three-way.
The veteran admitted after the transaction that the Habs’ goaltending situation was not easy, and that’s to be expected…
But Primeau thinks differently. The goalie, as Eric Engels reported in a recent article, believes he’s grown up in all this:
No, I don’t agree that having three goalkeepers was bad for me.
Being able to work with (Habs goaltending coach) Eric Raymond has been huge – Cayden Primeau
You can tell he’s retaining the positive from the ménage à trois experience…
The goalie used to get discouraged after giving away a bad goal. He’d drop his shoulders, he’d get smaller in his net… And it was easier to score against him.
But today, we’re talking about a 24-year-old goalkeeper who has confidence in himself, and that makes all the difference.
I can’t wait to see how he performs, because there’s a lot of new pressure on his shoulders. It starts tomorrow, when he’ll be in front of the Canadiens’ net for a rare home game.
In a gust
– A fine cohort!
The 2024 class of the #QMJHL Hall of Fame
Alexandre Daigle
Patrice Bergeron
Maxime Talbot
Reginald Savage (posthumous)
Gilles Courteau (builder)
The ceremony will take place next September
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 11, 2024
– Well done.
The 2023 Remparts received their championship rings and almost everyone was there, even those who play for other teams in the QMJHL.
“We’re brothers for life.“https://t.co/DWWGNFbCMJ
– Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) March 11, 2024
– It must be special.
– Still.
The state of the QMJHL with Mario Cecchini:
– Attendance up 5.2% since last year
– Attendance up 2.0% from 2019
pic.twitter.com/2oiU0fhJle
– Hockey 360 (@hockey360) March 11, 2024