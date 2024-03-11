Cayden Primeau doesn’t think the ménage à trois was bad for him

There’s been a lot of talk about the Canadiens’ three-way trade in recent months.

Jake Allen was traded to the Devils last Friday, at the NHL trade deadline…

And this will have an impact on the use of Cayden Primeau and Samuel Montembeault between now and the end of the season. The latter will see more action, after all.

It’s a bummer for Allen, but he’s left the Montreal three-way to join the New Jersey three-way.

The veteran admitted after the transaction that the Habs’ goaltending situation was not easy, and that’s to be expected…

But Primeau thinks differently. The goalie, as Eric Engels reported in a recent article, believes he’s grown up in all this:

No, I don’t agree that having three goalkeepers was bad for me. Being able to work with (Habs goaltending coach) Eric Raymond has been huge – Cayden Primeau

It’s a moment Cayden Primeau has patiently awaited for, one he wants to use as a first step toward the starter’s role, and one he willed into existence by taking ownership of his own development.@EricEngels has the story from Montreal. https://t.co/OK3LBaYEFB – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 11, 2024

Cayden Primeau has started working with a mental performance coach and it shows in his attitude.

You can tell he’s retaining the positive from the ménage à trois experience…

But it also shows on the ice.

The goalie used to get discouraged after giving away a bad goal. He’d drop his shoulders, he’d get smaller in his net… And it was easier to score against him.

But today, we’re talking about a 24-year-old goalkeeper who has confidence in himself, and that makes all the difference.

Primeau is having a good season despite the circumstances, which is encouraging for the years to come.There are now big responsibilities for Primeau, who will act as second goalkeeper until the end of the season.

I can’t wait to see how he performs, because there’s a lot of new pressure on his shoulders. It starts tomorrow, when he’ll be in front of the Canadiens’ net for a rare home game.

In a gust

Remember that the Blue Jackets will be in town for the occasion.

– A fine cohort!

The 2024 class of the #QMJHL Hall of Fame Alexandre Daigle

Patrice Bergeron

Maxime Talbot

Reginald Savage (posthumous)

Gilles Courteau (builder) The ceremony will take place next September – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 11, 2024

– Well done.

The 2023 Remparts received their championship rings and almost everyone was there, even those who play for other teams in the QMJHL. “We’re brothers for life.“https://t.co/DWWGNFbCMJ – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) March 11, 2024

– It must be special.

– Still.