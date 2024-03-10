Skip to content
News

Top-5: Flyers use 13 forwards and five defensemen and lose 7-0
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Top-5: Flyers use 13 forwards and five defensemen and lose 7-0
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
It was a big day in the National Hockey League yesterday, with 26 teams in action across 13 different games.

Without further ado, here are the highlights of the day’s hockey action.

1. John Tortorella drops a notch as Flyers are humiliated

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella has always been used to crazy situations, either because of his strong character, or because of his audacity, or simply because of both.

Well, last night, Tortorella’s wacky decision was to employ a line-up of 13 forwards and five defensemen, which is quite rare in the NHL.

It was a bold move that ended with a 7-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, including four goals after just 11 minutes and 49 seconds in the first period.

You’re probably thinking that Tortorella couldn’t possibly have been calm after seeing his team suffer such a deficit in such a short space of time.

Well, bingo, you were right, because the Flyers’ head coach was in an uproar, which earned him an ejection from the game by the referees.

Tortorella, on the other hand, wanted nothing to do with leaving the game and stayed to argue with the referees.

True Torts.

Here are his exact words.

In short, a night to forget for John Tortorella’s Flyers, who are currently fighting to keep their playoff spot.

2. Anthony Duclair scores his first Lightning goal

In the midst of all the John Tortorella brouhaha, we mustn’t forget that there was also a hockey game, which was dominated by the Lightning.

Of Tampa Bay’s seven goals, one was scored by newcomer Anthony Duclair.

The Quebecer was playing his first game with the Lightning, and wasted no time in making his mark.

Duclair had also picked up an assist earlier in the game, making it two points in his first game in a Lightning uniform.

3. The Vladimir Tarasenko show

Here’s another who’s skating for the first time with his new team.

After being blanked in his first game with the Panthers, Tarasenko was on fire yesterday, as he scored his first two goals in a Panthers uniform, as well as picking up an assist.

So he helped the Panthers retain first place in the NHL with a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

4. Good karma for the Sabres against the Oilers

With the game in a 2-2 tie at the very end of overtime, Owen Power seems to give the Sabres the win with a beautiful shot.

However, the play is eventually reviewed for offside, and the goal is disallowed.

The Oilers players all returned to the bench, thinking the game was over.

So the game resumes, and heads to a shootout.

And in the end, the Sabres still prevailed.

5. Canucks currently holding their breath

The Vancouver Canucks are having a truly magnificent season, much to everyone’s surprise.

Their attack is devastating, and Quinn Hughes is simply dominant, but we often forget that one of the big reasons behind the Canucks’ success this season is Thatcher Demko,

The Canucks’ goalie has been truly excellent since the start of the campaign.

He’ll be very important to Vancouver’s potential playoff run.

However, yesterday, with the Canucks up 4-0 late in the second period against the Winnipeg Jets, Demko left the game and was replaced by former Habs goaltender Casey DeSmith.

He didn’t return to the game, so Canucks fans are holding their breath right now.

It would be a horrible loss if Demko were to suffer a serious injury.

But if Rich Tocchet’s words are anything to go by, it would be more fear than harm.

Extension

– Did you know Connor Bedard had hands? Wow. Unfortunately, it came to nothing, as with this loss, the Chicago Blackhawks became the first team officially eliminated from the playoffs this season.

– Ruslan Ishakov pulls off a magnificent feint in the shootout.

– The Ottawa Senators season summed up in one video.

– Amazing how the kid has already found a way to be adored.

– A spectacular save and a first NHL win for Magnus Chrona.

– Here are yesterday’s results.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Today’s NHL schedule: five games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content