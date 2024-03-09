The Canadiens begin their stay at home with a loss to the Leafs

Tonight, the Canadiens were back in front of their fans after a four-game road trip.During this trip, the club collected four points out of a possible eight. Not bad!

Tonight, Montreal faced Toronto. Here’s the line-up for both teams:

Keefe had a perfect opportunity to go 11-7 tonight with Marner out Knies Matthews Nylander

Bertuzzi Tavares Jarnkrok

Domi Kampf McMann

Dewar Reaves Rielly Lyubushkin

Benoit McCabe

Brodie Liljegren

Edmundson – Captain Morgan – Matthews is hitting 80 (@TalkeyHockey) March 9, 2024

HOT START FOR THE HABS pic.twitter.com/bzMZg6fyFx – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 10, 2024

Bobby McMann is back in the goal column with his 10th of the year. pic.twitter.com/ZRgkxVqvIN – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 10, 2024

The Habs started the first period strongly.From the 38th second, Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield fed Mike Matheson, who gave Ilya Samsonov a headache.After an interminable first period, Montreal led 1-0.Just as the Habs did in the first period, the Leafs scored early.Bobby McMann brought everyone back to square one.And at the end of the period, Max Domi outwitted everyone and beat Samuel Montembeault.2-1 Toronto after 40 minutes of play.From the start of the third period, the home team enjoyed a numerical advantage.

These days, the power play isn’t doing well, but this time it managed to capitalize.

Slafkovsky picked up his second assist of the game on Alex Newhook’s goal.

Tavares gives the Leafs the lead, outworking Pearson in the process. pic.twitter.com/tHJBjg8xY9 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 10, 2024

However, the visitors regained a one-goal lead.Just after halfway through the third period, John Tavares scored to reach the 20-goal plateau this season.Final score: 3-2 Leafs, who held their own.

Ryan Reaves and Arber Xhekaj didn’t throw down the gloves, unfortunately… Too bad.

The team’s next game is Tuesday at the Bell Centre against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Extension

– Canada will pay tribute to Paul Houde on Tuesday, as the game will be broadcast on RDS.

Brian Mulroney Dr Francis Fontaine pic.twitter.com/6LdJFJttIC – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 10, 2024

– Molson Cup recipient.

11 games, 11 goals in February. Congratulations, Nick! 11 games, 11 goals in February. Congrats, Suzy! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/GoyxaZpNjr – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 10, 2024

– Not the easiest game for the coach.

– Slaf equals (and surpasses) KK.