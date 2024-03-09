Skip to content
The Canadiens begin their stay at home with a loss to the Leafs
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Tonight, the Canadiens were back in front of their fans after a four-game road trip.

During this trip, the club collected four points out of a possible eight. Not bad!

Tonight, Montreal faced Toronto. Here’s the line-up for both teams:

The Habs started the first period strongly.

From the 38th second, Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield fed Mike Matheson, who gave Ilya Samsonov a headache.

After an interminable first period, Montreal led 1-0.

Just as the Habs did in the first period, the Leafs scored early.

Bobby McMann brought everyone back to square one.

And at the end of the period, Max Domi outwitted everyone and beat Samuel Montembeault.

2-1 Toronto after 40 minutes of play.

From the start of the third period, the home team enjoyed a numerical advantage.

These days, the power play isn’t doing well, but this time it managed to capitalize.

Slafkovsky picked up his second assist of the game on Alex Newhook’s goal.

However, the visitors regained a one-goal lead.

Just after halfway through the third period, John Tavares scored to reach the 20-goal plateau this season.

Final score: 3-2 Leafs, who held their own.

Ryan Reaves and Arber Xhekaj didn’t throw down the gloves, unfortunately… Too bad.

The team’s next game is Tuesday at the Bell Centre against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Extension

– Canada will pay tribute to Paul Houde on Tuesday, as the game will be broadcast on RDS.

– Molson Cup recipient.

– Not the easiest game for the coach.

– Slaf equals (and surpasses) KK.

