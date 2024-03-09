Logan Mailloux tops Rocket history for single-season goals by a defenseman

Last night, the Rocket made short work of the best team in its division, the Cleveland Monsters. 4-1 victory.

Earlier today, both teams were back in action, and Laval won again. A fine four-point weekend. Jean-François Houle’s team are now just two points out of the play-offs, but have played three more games.

Power play goal for Logan Mailloux, his 12th goal of the year.

In both duels, Logan Mailloux found the back of the net. His 12th and 13th goals of the season.

In doing so, he tied Éric Gélinas’ record for most goals by a defenseman in a single season in Rocket history.

Logan Mailloux has joined Éric Gélinas for the most goals in a single season by a defenseman in Laval Rocket history!

Now in his rookie season in the AHL, he has 15 games to take sole possession of first place in the franchise.

I think he’s going to make it, quite honestly.

In 57 games this season, the right-hander has collected 37 points. He ranks fifth in the AHL among defensemen and first among rookie backs.Olen Zellweger has as many points (with 13 fewer games played) as Mailloux.

One thing’s for sure: the team’s former first-round pick in 2021 is impressing, and if he keeps playing like this, we’ll be seeing him in Montreal very soon.

