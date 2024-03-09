Logan Mailloux tops Rocket history for single-season goals by a defenseman

Power play goal for Logan Mailloux, his 12th goal of the year.
Rocket up 1-0 early on in Laval! pic.twitter.com/LpjbXVqOfE
– Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 9, 2024
Earlier today, both teams were back in action, and Laval won again. A fine four-point weekend. Jean-François Houle’s team are now just two points out of the play-offs, but have played three more games.
LOGAAAANNNNN https://t.co/28QIgwYXtK pic.twitter.com/t4nSOX8rVv
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 9, 2024
In doing so, he tied Éric Gélinas’ record for most goals by a defenseman in a single season in Rocket history.
Logan Mailloux has joined Éric Gélinas for the most goals in a single season by a defenseman in Laval Rocket history! pic.twitter.com/tRhomlEMpE
– RDS (@RDSca) March 9, 2024
I think he’s going to make it, quite honestly.
One thing’s for sure: the team’s former first-round pick in 2021 is impressing, and if he keeps playing like this, we’ll be seeing him in Montreal very soon.
In gusto
– Oh no…
That would be the Sea Dogs head coach. https://t.co/cquBWfOBNt
– Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) March 10, 2024
– His first with the Lightning.
WELCOME TO TAMPA BAY, ANTHONY DUCLAIR! pic.twitter.com/MCg9tGrer5
– NHL (@NHL) March 10, 2024
– Whew.
Cole Caufield has the lowest shooting percentage among forwards with 15+ goals pic.twitter.com/y9wbD32gCt
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 10, 2024
– Classic Torts.
SEE | Expelled, John Tortorella refuses to leave the Flyers bench! https://t.co/iUqpz9F6o5
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 10, 2024
– Still, they’re in the front row.
Arnold Palmer Invitational | Scheffler, Lowry share top spot after tough day at Bay Hill https://t.co/GTznSCPmon
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 10, 2024