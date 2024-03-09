Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 32 games – a feat that hasn’t been seen in 35 years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/S0xoe0rC8f pic.twitter.com/fQCWq6XTxd
Top-4: Valeri Nichushkin scores the winning goal on his return from the assistance program
After spending nearly two months in the NHL’s assistance program, Valeri Nichushkin was back in action last night, as the Colorado Avalanche took on the Minnesota Wild.
AVS WIN
Valeri Nichushkin nets the @Energizer overtime winner for the @Avalanche! pic.twitter.com/YavVjjAOGI
It’s a great moment for the Russian forward, who is enjoying an excellent season with 43 points (23 goals and 20 assists) in 41 games.
It’s also important to note that with two assists in this game, Nathan MacKinnon extended his home game streak with at least one point to 32 games.
The Arizona Coyotes’ social media always like to do their comedy, despite all the shameful things surrounding the team.
Well, last night, the Coyotes celebrated Patrick Kane’s return to Arizona, while the Detroit Red Wings were at Mullett Arena.
His time in the desert didn’t last long.
But during Patrick Kane’s return to Mullett Arena tonight, we pause to recognize the Yotes legend. pic.twitter.com/zOQDl0qFuI
Doesn’t Patrick Kane with the Coyotes ring a bell?
Matias Maccelli Logan Cooley
What a pass! What a rip! pic.twitter.com/etiPEnHjqv
Connor Ingram(@CBIngram1) was perfect once again on Friday night, tying the League lead with his sixth @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/BHeOjBEWOo
Tanev was acquired in large part for his defensive skills and rugged play, but that didn’t stop the defenseman from already scoring his first goal(of many) in his new uniform last night.
WELCOME TO THE DALLAS STARS, CHRIS TANEV! #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/KZmX497lMV
4. Jets hurt Seattle Kraken’s playoff chances
With the playoff race getting slimmer and slimmer in the Western Conference, there’s no room for error for lagging teams.
The @NHLJets extend their lead to two! pic.twitter.com/LRew3Rl1Cz
Overtime
– Here are the results of yesterday’s duels, all by Central Division teams.
All four winners Friday were Central Division clubs, as the race for first between the @DallasStars, @Avalanche and @NHLJets remains tight.#NHLStats: https://t.co/S0xoe0rC8f pic.twitter.com/iKFLBhwPBP
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: 13 games.