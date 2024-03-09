Top-4: Valeri Nichushkin scores the winning goal on his return from the assistance program

There were only four games last night in the National Hockey League, and here are the highlights.

After spending nearly two months in the NHL’s assistance program, Valeri Nichushkin was back in action last night, as the Colorado Avalanche took on the Minnesota Wild.

AVS WIN Valeri Nichushkin nets the @Energizer overtime winner for the @Avalanche! pic.twitter.com/YavVjjAOGI – NHL (@NHL) March 9, 2024

And for his return to action, Nichushkin celebrated in style, scoring the overtime winner in a 2-1 Avalanche victory.

It’s a great moment for the Russian forward, who is enjoying an excellent season with 43 points (23 goals and 20 assists) in 41 games.

It’s also important to note that with two assists in this game, Nathan MacKinnon extended his home game streak with at least one point to 32 games.

Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 32 games – a feat that hasn’t been seen in 35 years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/S0xoe0rC8f pic.twitter.com/fQCWq6XTxd – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 9, 2024

MacKinnon has now scored at least one point in each of his home games this season, and needs just nine more to complete the season.The Avalanche forward is currently on fire with ten points in his last three games.He sits atop the NHL standings with 111 points (40 goals, 71 assists).He has a five-point lead over Nikita Kucherov (106 points) and an 11-point lead over Connor McDavid (100 points).

The Arizona Coyotes’ social media always like to do their comedy, despite all the shameful things surrounding the team.

Well, last night, the Coyotes celebrated Patrick Kane’s return to Arizona, while the Detroit Red Wings were at Mullett Arena.

His time in the desert didn’t last long. But during Patrick Kane’s return to Mullett Arena tonight, we pause to recognize the Yotes legend. pic.twitter.com/zOQDl0qFuI – Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 9, 2024

Doesn’t Patrick Kane with the Coyotes ring a bell?

Matias Maccelli Logan Cooley What a pass! What a rip! pic.twitter.com/etiPEnHjqv – NHL (@NHL) March 9, 2024

Connor Ingram(@CBIngram1) was perfect once again on Friday night, tying the League lead with his sixth @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/BHeOjBEWOo – NHL (@NHL) March 9, 2024

It should, because Patrick Kane has never played for the Coyotes.The Coyotes simply made a joke of the fact that they withheld 25% of his salary last season, when he was traded to the New York Rangers.Real comedians.Anyway, as for the game itself, the Coyotes blanked the Red Wings 4-0.With this shutout, Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram joined Tristan Jarry at the top of the NHL with six shutouts this season.As the Dallas Stars took on the Anaheim Ducks last night, Chris Tanev played his second game with the Stars since being traded from the Calgary Flames.

Tanev was acquired in large part for his defensive skills and rugged play, but that didn’t stop the defenseman from already scoring his first goal(of many) in his new uniform last night.

Tanev scored his second goal of the season to open the scoring against the Ducks.Tanev started the ball rolling, as the Stars won 6-2.

4. Jets hurt Seattle Kraken’s playoff chances

With the playoff race getting slimmer and slimmer in the Western Conference, there’s no room for error for lagging teams.

Overtime

But unfortunately for the Seattle Kraken, the Winnipeg Jets were simply too good last night.The Jets won 3-0.The Kraken now find themselves six points out of a playoff spot, with the same number of games played as the Vegas Golden Knights.

– Here are the results of yesterday’s duels, all by Central Division teams.

All four winners Friday were Central Division clubs, as the race for first between the @DallasStars, @Avalanche and @NHLJets remains tight.#NHLStats: https://t.co/S0xoe0rC8f pic.twitter.com/iKFLBhwPBP – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 9, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: 13 games.