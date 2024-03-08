David Reinbacher: one goal (in an empty net) in 35 games this season

His stat sheet for the game is reassuring → https://t.co/7UB3O3z8Iw
Today, March 8, 2024, the consensus is that this decision was clearly the wrong one, as the defenseman – like his team – is having a very difficult season.
He has just one goal in 35 games, and that goal came in an empty net… in his first game.
Do we have anything to worry about when it comes to his production? Not necessarily. After all, he’s playing with a (very) pocket-friendly club.
One goal may seem worrying, but he still has 16.7% (one in six) of the team’s defensemen’s goals. No fullbacks seem to be scoring for this team.
- Nicolas Steiner: 3 goals in 46 games
- Steve Kellenberger 1 goal in 52 games
- Mika Henauer 1 goal in 26 games
- Rajan Sataric 0 goals in 52 games
- Lukas Ekestahl-Jonsson 0 goals in 16 games
- Nathan Beaulieu 0 goals in 13 games
- Matthew Kellenberger 0 goals in 29 games
- Dario Sidler 0 goals in 14 games
- Simon Kindschi 0 goals in 17 games
- Lucas Deussen 0 goals in two games
I didn’t expect him to score 30 goals, but he’s still a fifth overall draft pick. Let me ask you this: would he have been drafted fifth in 2024? We know that this year’s draft features several excellent defensemen.
Another question to ask: are the team’s defensemen in optimal goal-scoring situations? Judging by the players’ statistics, I don’t think any of them (forwards included) are in favourable positions…
The team’s top scorer has 29 points in 52 games….
In any case, he’s quietly approaching the relegation round of his league.
In brief
– Big win for the Rocket.
Great performance by the Rocket, who beat the Cleveland Monsters 4-1. Three-point night for Brandon Gignac. A flawless team effort. It’s going to take a few more like this between now and the end to keep this playoff dream alive.
– We live in the moment, in Vegas.
– Well said.
