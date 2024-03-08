Lou Lamoriello hired Patrick Roy and made no deal to help him

On January 20, the Islanders struck a blow with the signing of Patrick Roy.I remember that day like it was yesterday. Of course, Roy is a Quebecer and highly respected in the NHL. Of course , his hiring was going to cause a stir in Quebec.

But his hiring meant one thing: Lamoriello wasn’t kidding around anymore and wanted to win right away. He wasn’t exactly patient with Brad Lambert.

But a few hours after the trade deadline, I came to a conclusion in good old Lou’s approach: his coach was HIS major acquisition in 2023-2024.

On this March 8, 2024, he hasn’t made a single transaction to help him out, and that’s pretty worrisome. After all, it’s not as if the Islanders were 10 points away from a playoff spot and didn’t know which camp (buyer or seller) to be in. In fact, the New York GM hasn’t made a trade since December 8. I’d like to go even further and say this: the Islanders haven’t made a trade at the deadline since 2020!

Their last D-Day transaction was in 2020, when the club acquired Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Senators and Jordan Schmaltz from the Maple Leafs. Pierre Dorion spoke to Martin Lemay on BPM Sports about this transaction

Since then, there’s been total silence in Lamoriello’s office.

He’s been busy; he’s made some big trades, including Bo Horvat last year, but at the trade deadline, he hasn’t pulled the trigger in a while.

And John Scott doesn’t like it one bit. As for Roy, he’s not going to wallow in self-pity, but he certainly could have used a little help.

The Islanders, who have two games in hand on the Lightning, are only two points away from the playoffs. They are on a four-game winning streak.

They’re not an improved team, and direct Eastern rivals are. Julien BriseBois, who takes pride in his work, acquired Matt Dumba and Anthony Duclair, the Philadelphia Flyers picked up Erik Johnson and Denis Gurianov, the Hurricanes traded for Jake Guentzel and the Rangers are pretty much unattainable at this point.

So what do you think of Lou and his team’s plan? Does New York have a good enough club to make it to the spring tournament?

