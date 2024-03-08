Kent Hughes confident Cole Caufield will bounce back

Today, Kent Hughes made a deal. He sent Jake Allen elsewhere. In return, he received a conditional third-round pick and withheld 50% of his salary until July 1, 2025. I’m probably not telling you anything yet.

Yesterday, he traded Jan Mysak and a few weeks ago, Sean Monahan. So he’s been busy.

Personally, I didn’t think it was possible for Allen to change his address at all. Hughes really pulled a rabbit out of his hat. A+, Kent.

“Cole’s scoring less, but he’s getting more assists. It’s very hard to score goals consistently in this league. But he’s a goalscorer. I’m confident he’ll continue to score goals in this league.” -Kent Hughes – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 8, 2024

The DG isn’t worried about his production. My colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois actually slipped a word about his lethargy into his morning text.

The diminutive forward hasn’t scored since February 15, a stretch of nine games. He’s picking up assists, which is good news, but Caufield has always been a scorer wherever he’s been.

And his boss doesn’t think he’ll stop scoring. His young right-hander is going through a rough patch, but he’ll bounce back. It’s hard to be a consistent scorer in the big leagues.

One thing’s for sure, he’ll have to bounce back; he’s not being paid $7.85 million annually for the next eight years to feed Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky… He’s supposed to get fed.

In 2023-2024, Caufield has 50 points, including 19 goals, in 63 games. He’s on track to collect more assists (40) than goals (25), which is far from a disaster, we agree.

