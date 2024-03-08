Skip to content
Kent Hughes confident Cole Caufield will bounce back
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Today, Kent Hughes made a deal. He sent Jake Allen elsewhere. In return, he received a conditional third-round pick and withheld 50% of his salary until July 1, 2025. I’m probably not telling you anything yet.

Yesterday, he traded Jan Mysak and a few weeks ago, Sean Monahan. So he’s been busy.

Personally, I didn’t think it was possible for Allen to change his address at all. Hughes really pulled a rabbit out of his hat. A+, Kent.

After his day, he talked to the media.

He talked about his coach and his future with the team, but also about Cole Caufield.

The DG isn’t worried about his production. My colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois actually slipped a word about his lethargy into his morning text.

The diminutive forward hasn’t scored since February 15, a stretch of nine games. He’s picking up assists, which is good news, but Caufield has always been a scorer wherever he’s been.

And his boss doesn’t think he’ll stop scoring. His young right-hander is going through a rough patch, but he’ll bounce back. It’s hard to be a consistent scorer in the big leagues.

One thing’s for sure, he’ll have to bounce back; he’s not being paid $7.85 million annually for the next eight years to feed Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky… He’s supposed to get fed.

In 2023-2024, Caufield has 50 points, including 19 goals, in 63 games. He’s on track to collect more assists (40) than goals (25), which is far from a disaster, we agree.

