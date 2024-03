We knew the Canadiens were going to make a paper transaction involving Joshua Roy.

That’s exactly what happened, because by sending him down, the Habs are opening the door for Roy to be eligible to play in the playoffs if the Rocket gets their ticket to the spring dance…

But the Habs didn’t just do it with Joshua Roy: they also made a deal for Jayden Struble.

Otherwise, Kent Hughes is done for the day…

And the GM has nothing to be ashamed of in terms of the work he’s done:

