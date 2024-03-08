Tomas Hertl traded to Vegas Golden Knights

Here’s @TSNBobMcKenzie with a whammy: pending trade call, Vegas acquiriing Tomas Hertl from San Jose
It’s a huge bombshell in the hockey world in these final moments of the trade deadline, and once again, it comes from Vegas.
They’ve got a real showman’s touch there, don’t they?
The Golden Knights acquired a solid 30-year-old forward with a contract for six more seasons after this year’s $8.137 million.
Unsurprisingly, traffic on site to Tomas Hertl’s profile has exploded
He has 6 years remaining on his $8.1375M x 8 year contract. 34 pts in 48 GP this seasonhttps://t.co/1F6OQaQXDt
It’s a huge contract heading to Vegas, which only has $5.5M available under the salary cap.
Let’s see how the Golden Knights managed to juggle it all.
Hertl had to waive his no-trade clause in order to go to the San Jose Sharks’ rivals, the Vegas Golden Knights.
Hertl had to waive his NMC to go to Vegas. He has 6 more years left on his contract. He’s injured right now, but as I mentioned on @NHLNetwork, he will be ready for the playoffs.
Great work again in Vegas, all using Mark Stone’s LTIR money.
This is by far the biggest trade of the day.
Tomas Hertl, Noah Hanifin and Anthony Mantha: what a job at the deadline for the Golden Knights.
The bad tongues will talk about Mark Stone and LTIR… but still, let’s give Vegas credit for going all-in. https://t. co/cCT2Pck7YU
