Tomas Hertl traded to Vegas Golden Knights

Here’s @TSNBobMcKenzie with a whammy: pending trade call, Vegas acquiriing Tomas Hertl from San Jose – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

As the final minutes and seconds tick away on the NHL trade deadline, the Vegas Golden Knights have just made a major move.Tomas Hertl is expected to join the Knights in the next few minutes.

It’s a huge bombshell in the hockey world in these final moments of the trade deadline, and once again, it comes from Vegas.

They’ve got a real showman’s touch there, don’t they?

The Golden Knights acquired a solid 30-year-old forward with a contract for six more seasons after this year’s $8.137 million.

Unsurprisingly, traffic on site to Tomas Hertl’s profile has exploded He has 6 years remaining on his $8.1375M x 8 year contract. 34 pts in 48 GP this seasonhttps://t.co/1F6OQaQXDt – CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) March 8, 2024

It’s a huge contract heading to Vegas, which only has $5.5M available under the salary cap.

Let’s see how the Golden Knights managed to juggle it all.

Hertl had to waive his no-trade clause in order to go to the San Jose Sharks’ rivals, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hertl had to waive his NMC to go to Vegas. He has 6 more years left on his contract. He’s injured right now, but as I mentioned on @NHLNetwork, he will be ready for the playoffs. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 8, 2024

Hertl is currently injured, but will obviously be ready for the playoffs.

Great work again in Vegas, all using Mark Stone’s LTIR money.