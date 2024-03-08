Skip to content
Tomas Hertl traded to Vegas Golden Knights
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
As the final minutes and seconds tick away on the NHL trade deadline, the Vegas Golden Knights have just made a major move.

Tomas Hertl is expected to join the Knights in the next few minutes.

It’s a huge bombshell in the hockey world in these final moments of the trade deadline, and once again, it comes from Vegas.

They’ve got a real showman’s touch there, don’t they?

The Golden Knights acquired a solid 30-year-old forward with a contract for six more seasons after this year’s $8.137 million.

It’s a huge contract heading to Vegas, which only has $5.5M available under the salary cap.

Let’s see how the Golden Knights managed to juggle it all.

Hertl had to waive his no-trade clause in order to go to the San Jose Sharks’ rivals, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hertl is currently injured, but will obviously be ready for the playoffs.

Great work again in Vegas, all using Mark Stone’s LTIR money.

