Top-3: Four points for Makar (hat trick), MacKinnon and Rantanen

Only three games were played last night in the NHL.The Canadiens were not in action, as they face the Hurricanes in Carolina tonight.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s three games:

Nathan MacKinnon took sole possession of the League lead in points as the @Avalanche skated to victory.#NHLStats: https://t.co/enaSv4TDl7 pic.twitter.com/3mq4PqE8NQ – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 7, 2024

1: The Avalanche’s big guns were on form

Perhaps the Avalanche players were inspired by their general manager’s work during the day, and if so, let’s just say it showed on the ice last night.

The team’s big guns rose to the occasion, as Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar all collected four points apiece.

MacKinnon notched a point in his 31st straight home game and broke the 40-goal plateau for the 3rd time in his career…

Rantanen reached the 80-point plateau this season…

ALLLL HAIL Cale Makar(@Cmakar8) picks up his first career hat trick! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/mDCjNCIvlU – NHL (@NHL) March 7, 2024

And Makar scored his first career hat trick :The Avalanche finally won the game against the Wings by a score of 7-2.

Detroit was never in the game…

Jonathan Drouin finished the game with a goal and an assist.The Sabres were in Toronto last night to take on the mighty Leafs.

The Buffalo outfit played a good game overall, and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was solid, stopping 25 of 27 shots…

But the Leafs were able to count on their best players in the game.William Nylander opened the scoring in the 2nd period with a beautiful shot:

Victor Olofsson scored moments later to level the score (1-1), and overtime was needed to determine a winner between the two clubs…

And in extra time, it was Auston Matthews who finally played the hero, scoring his team’s 2nd goal of the match and their 54th of the season:

AUSTON MATTHEWS GETS HIS 54TH IN OVERTIME OFF THE MARNER DISH pic.twitter.com/hbO0hQ8tXT – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 7, 2024

The Toronto team won the game 2-1.The Sabres, on the other hand, lose their second consecutive game.

3: It’s time for the Sens’ season to end

You’d have thought this was an easy game for the Ottawa Senators, who were in California to take on the Anaheim Ducks…

But we’re still talking about the Senators, after all. And let’s just say it didn’t go as planned for Jacques Martin’s team.

Maybe it was Zub, maybe it was Kasty, all that matters is that it was a #Sens goal #GoSensGo https://t.co/AY2uuGD8Q9 pic.twitter.com/aLb1ZCpUbT – Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 7, 2024

Mark Kastelic opened the scoring in the first period with a deflected shot from the point:

In the end, it was the Senators’ only moment of joy in the game.

Ryan Strome tied the game in the second period with his 10th goal of the campaign…

Very well done by Zellweger here, impressive placement and a nice redirect by Killorn pic.twitter.com/ud8RyQemaO – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 7, 2024

And in the third, Alex Killorn scored the winner to give his club a 2-1 victory:

The Sens lose another “easy” game… And it’s about time the season came to an end in Ottawa.

Jacques Martin’s men have now lost their last five games.

Overtime

– Bravo!

First NHL goal for Jean-Luc Foudy! pic.twitter.com/afzhEZ6tbn – NHL (@NHL) March 7, 2024

– Just like old times.

Classic Wings vs Avs hockey pic.twitter.com/Fzfb9cWr1C – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 7, 2024

– Well done.

Standing-O for J.T. Compher’s return to Colorado pic.twitter.com/vlInxxSqYB – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 7, 2024

– Top scorers of the evening :

– There’s going to be some action tonight.