Point per match: Nick Suzuki responds to his DG

In recent weeks, Nick Suzuki has taken his game to another level. While his trio-mates, Cole Caufield, are experiencing slumps, he’s stepped up his game and is playing like a number 1 center.

In fact, in the last 15 games, only Auston Matthews has more goals than him. Suzuki has 13 goals in his last 15, while the Leafs’ Matthews has 14.

However, the trigger may have been last January 15, and it didn’t come from within the team or its head coach.

Arpon Basu mentioned something interesting on the @BasuAndGodin On Jan. 15, Kent Hughes held his midseason press conference. He was asked about the importance of acquiring a PPG player. Nick Suzuki said he watched the press conference that day after practice. Since Jan. 15: pic.twitter.com/HR4IPyl2a5 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 6, 2024

That day, Kent Hughes held a press conference during which he mentioned the importance of acquiring a one-point-per-game player.

Suzuki’s stats since then? 26 points in 20 games.

He got the message, because yes, he did hear what his general manager said. Arpon Basu mentioned it in his podcast with Marc-Antoine Godin.

It’s quite interesting because you can feel Suzuki on a mission. He’s showing that he has what it takes to become a true number 1 center, even when the Habs are a competitive team.

His celebration yesterday against Nashville is a fine example of the message he’s sending to everyone, even Hughes.

And let’s not forget that he’s still young, and his best hockey is still ahead of him. Kirby Dach is often talked about as the number 1 center of the future, but Suzuki deserves his chance to prove that, until proven otherwise, he’s the right man for the job.

