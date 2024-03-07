The Canadiens lose to the Hurricanes (and their goalposts)

Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/O7mAIRDwi9
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 7, 2024
Here’s the home team’s lineup, with Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the fourth line:
Let’s try that again…
The #Canes, without Michael Bunting (trade-related reasons), in warmups before facing Montreal –
Svechnikov – Aho – Teravainen
Noesen – Drury – Necas
Martinook – Staal – Jarvis
Lemieux – Kotkaniemi – Fast
Slavin – Burns
Skjei – Pesce
Orlov -… pic.twitter.com/H1SEG3HSZ5
– Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 7, 2024
In the first period, Joshua Roy reminded everyone that he’s an NHL-worthy player.
A great shot
1st goal of the game goes to Roy! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/eQ2Qte10uQ
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 8, 2024
Skjilky Skjmooth pic.twitter.com/uYc9qCHtZR
– Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 8, 2024
Good chance for Kotkaniemi but he misses by about 14 nautical miles. pic.twitter.com/pFBrBxfFrt
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 8, 2024
Hurricanes score with 24 seconds left to play in the second period. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/LuyfoSnSkM
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 8, 2024
Early in the third period, Joshua Roy scored his second of the game… but his goal was eventually disallowed due to goaltender interference.
Alex Newhook, who had received an assist on Roy’s goal, was the culprit.
Oh wow.
Just 25 seconds into the third, Montreal scores, but it’s waved off due to goaltender interference.
A huge break for the home team.
That would’ve been Joshua Roy’s second of the night.
We’ll play on at 2-1. pic.twitter.com/ftB01tkO7B
– Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 8, 2024
Brady Skjei, a defenseman, broke free… and he got his hands out on Sunday.
OH MY BRADY SKJEI pic.twitter.com/aPy5xHYjpY
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 8, 2024
Andrei Svechnikov completed the scoring in an empty net, confirming the Hurricanes’ victory.
Overtime
– The Habs didn’t have a bad game overall, far from it. However, a major lack of opportunism, bad penalties and a ton of posts really hurt the club. These things happen, but that doesn’t change the fact that there’s good to come out of this game: the Habs really held their own against a good team.
– Martin Necas got off to a whimsical start.
Well, this was creative. pic.twitter.com/JeeRL9plBO
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 8, 2024
– It’s been tougher for Juraj Slafkovský defensively in recent games. And in terms of offensive production, he has just one point (one goal) since February 17 (eight games).
Fourth goal in two games scored by the opposition against the Habs’ 1st trio.
In fact, the last four goals scored against Montreal were when 22-14-20 were on the ice.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 8, 2024
– He looked a little bad on the Habs goal, but overall he was pretty good for a guy coming back to the game after such a long absence. It’s a pretty reassuring performance for the Hurricanes, who’ll need Andersen between now and the end of the season.
Reminder that this is Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederick Andersen’s first game since November 2nd, 2023.
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 8, 2024