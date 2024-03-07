Skip to content
Anthony Duclair heads for Tampa Bay
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

With less than 24 hours to go before the trade deadline, the NHL is still buzzing with activity. We’ve seen a ton of transactions in the last few days, but we can expect more action in the coming hours.

And now, tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning have joined the fray: Julien BriseBois’ team has just acquired Quebec forward Anthony Duclair (and a seventh-round pick).

In return, the Lightning are sending a third-round pick and prospect Jack Thompson to San Jose.

Duclair has had a fairly ordinary season so far, with 27 points in 58 games. In Tampa, he’ll probably have a supporting role behind the club’s big offensive guns.

Jack Thompson is a 21-year-old defenseman with 32 points in 46 AHL games this season. He also played one NHL game (with the Lightning) earlier in 2023-24.

More details to come…

