Rumor mill: Talks intensify for Guentzel in New York

In Pittsburgh, the question is no longer whether Jake Guentzel will be traded or not.

It’s more a question of where the forward, who has been the subject of several trade rumours in recent weeks, will end up.

It will be interesting to see how much the Penguins will pay for him…

Guentzel hasn’t been traded yet, but that doesn’t mean Kyle Dubas’ phone isn’t ringing.

Last I heard, the Penguins and Rangers were at an advanced stage of discussions for the goal scorer…

The Rangers reportedly remain “very in” on the Jake Guentzel sweepstakes https://t.co/5JLoVYa9Wl pic.twitter.com/G237syJs0L – SNY (@SNYtv) March 7, 2024

And the Rangers could include Brendan Othmann and a first-round pick in the deal, if it ever materializes:

The Penguins want to get their hands on pieces that can help them for the future, because they don’t have many quality prospects and picks right now.

They’ll be able to pick up some interesting tools, that’s for sure…

Tyler Toffoli won’t play tonight

#NEWS: Tyler Toffoli (precautionary: trade-related reasons) will not play tonight. – New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 7, 2024

But to what extent?The Devils considered retaining the services of Tyler Toffoli, but all indications are that the New Jersey outfit ultimately wants to trade its veteran forward.The club has announced that the forward will not play tonight to avoid injury:

There’s interest in all four corners of the league for Toffoli and it’s obvious.

We’re talking about a guy with a Stanley Cup ring who’s still performing superbly despite being 31, after all.

The Kings are said to have him in their sights, there are rumours that he’s headed to Vancouver…

And Kevin Weekes claims there are “several” clubs interested in his services.

Tyler Toffoli has been traded more often than not in recent years… Will he join a club he has played for in the past?

I’ve spoken with several teams that are interested in @NJDevils F Toffoli, he’s a winner, brings great energy to the rink, he’s in high demand. #HockeyX – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 7, 2024

The Hurricanes are quiet, but…

To be continued :

The Hurricanes haven’t made any big moves yet ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline.

That said, Don Waddell was active today, placing the names of three players in the waivers: Brendan Lemieux, Antti Raanta and Tony DeAngelo.

Makes you think there’s something going on in Carolina…

At this stage, the #hurricanes decision to place Tony DeAngelo/Brendan Lemieux/Antti Raanta on waivers is just about flexibility. They might be more attractive trade pieces to other teams if they clear. And they can be sent to the AHL, if needed, for another trade. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 7, 2024

The Hurricanes are sitting pretty in 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division, and they’re going to the playoffs.

Is this finally their year, given that expectations have been high in Carolina for several seasons now?

Don Waddell is and always has been one of the most active GMs on the transaction market. We’ve been saying for a long time that he wants to get his hands on a forward to add depth to his lineup…

But with Vladimir Tarasenko (already) traded to Florida, options are limited at the time of writing.Could the Canes invite themselves into the Jake Guentzel derby?

They’ve got the tools to dance, so it doesn’t seem like a scenario to rule out…

In brief

– Win or lose for the Habs tonight?

What’s your prediction for tonight’s game? Log in to your Club 1909 account and earn points by taking part in the “Prediction Game” now! PARTICIPATE → https://t.co/cW4aA0SKJX#GoHabsGo | @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/lCzlMhO95u – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 7, 2024

– Wow!

Brad Marchand on Matthews’ goal pace via @markhmasters: “Got to be equivalent to what Gretzky did… definitely equivalent to one of the best goal-scoring seasons ever.” If Matthews hits 70 goals, is that a top-5 all-time goal-scoring season? pic.twitter.com/cSNv2EPbZD – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) March 7, 2024

– Still.

#LetsGoOilers are 33-8-1 in their last 42 games. That is their most wins in a 42-game span in a single season in franchise history. – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 7, 2024

– That’s different.