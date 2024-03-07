Images: Florian Xhekaj suspended for 2 matches for a very dangerous gesture

Florian Xhekaj was ejected for this 5 min major check from behind. Then was given a 10 minute misconduct for abuse of official for continuously shoving the linesman, trying to get at the Mississauga player who was mad he just buried his teammate from behind. Not smart from Xhekaj pic.twitter.com/rLPxlDMjyK
– Generals Live (@GeneralsUpdates) March 6, 2024
Florian Xhekaj is certainly one of the Habs’ most intriguing prospects.
We know how much the fans love their big brother Arber, after all…
His 56 points (31 goals) in 57 games this season with the Hamilton Bulldogs are a fine example…
Florian Xhekaj hit his opponent in the back while the latter was facing the boards… And the images don’t really allow us to defend the Canadiens prospect, who was also ejected from the game for pushing the referee :
He knows he has to bring energy to his teammates… But there’s a right way to do it too.
The young man will have to learn to manage his emotions, because that’s not the way it works at professional level.
Hopefully, he’ll learn these things in time.
In gusto
– Good news for the Hurricanes.
The #Canes have activated goaltender Frederik Andersen from injured reserve.
60-26-4 with a .914 SV% in three seasons as a member of the team, he has been out since November due to a blood-clotting issue. pic.twitter.com/xK8MrXxZWI
– Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 7, 2024
– The new guys in Vegas.
The new guys’ jerseys are hot and ready at The Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Jb42LP3Hh0
– Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 7, 2024
– The Avalanche continue to acquire depth players.
#GoAvsGo acquire Yakov Trenin from #preds. Details per team:
To #Avs: Yakov Trenin, Graham Sward
To #preds: Jeremy Hanzel, 2025 COL 3rd Rd Pick
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2024
– Happy reading.
Several Canadiens prospects have been linked to the Laval Rocket for the post-season. But not all will have access to this opportunity, not to mention that the way to join the Rocket changes from one youngster to the next.
To find out more:https://t.co/rYmLBpV7ep
– Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) March 7, 2024
– And yet, he’s at the very beginning of his career.
Matt Rempe already well recognized on the streets of New Yorkhttps://t.co/Owz7ofYssn
– RDS (@RDSca) March 7, 2024