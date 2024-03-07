Skip to content
Images: Florian Xhekaj suspended for 2 matches for a very dangerous gesture
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Florian Xhekaj is certainly one of the Habs’ most intriguing prospects.

Kent Hughes decided to draft him in the 4th round last year with the 101st overall pick, and the news was well received by Habs fans.

We know how much the fans love their big brother Arber, after all…

The younger of the two brothers describes himself as a forward who disrupts opponents, but who also adds a certain offensive touch to his game.

His 56 points (31 goals) in 57 games this season with the Hamilton Bulldogs are a fine example…

But like Arber, Florian can be undisciplined at times. The proof?

The OHL had to intervene by suspending him for two games for a dangerous gesture that took place yesterday in the match between the Bulldogs and the Mississauga Steelheads.

Florian Xhekaj hit his opponent in the back while the latter was facing the boards… And the images don’t really allow us to defend the Canadiens prospect, who was also ejected from the game for pushing the referee :

Florian Xhekaj knows his role.

He knows he has to bring energy to his teammates… But there’s a right way to do it too.

The young man will have to learn to manage his emotions, because that’s not the way it works at professional level.

This is already his second suspension this season, while in October he was also suspended two games for a leg-crunch.

The kid has been useful to his club on the ice since the start of the campaign, but not when he has to watch games from the bridge.

Hopefully, he’ll learn these things in time.

