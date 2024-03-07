Images: Florian Xhekaj suspended for 2 matches for a very dangerous gesture

Florian Xhekaj is certainly one of the Habs’ most intriguing prospects.

Kent Hughes decided to draft him in the 4th round last year with the 101st overall pick, and the news was well received by Habs fans.

We know how much the fans love their big brother Arber, after all…

The younger of the two brothers describes himself as a forward who disrupts opponents, but who also adds a certain offensive touch to his game.

His 56 points (31 goals) in 57 games this season with the Hamilton Bulldogs are a fine example…

But like Arber, Florian can be undisciplined at times. The proof?The OHL had to intervene by suspending him for two games for a dangerous gesture that took place yesterday in the match between the Bulldogs and the Mississauga Steelheads.

Florian Xhekaj hit his opponent in the back while the latter was facing the boards… And the images don’t really allow us to defend the Canadiens prospect, who was also ejected from the game for pushing the referee :

Florian Xhekaj was ejected for this 5 min major check from behind. Then was given a 10 minute misconduct for abuse of official for continuously shoving the linesman, trying to get at the Mississauga player who was mad he just buried his teammate from behind. Not smart from Xhekaj pic.twitter.com/rLPxlDMjyK – Generals Live (@GeneralsUpdates) March 6, 2024

Florian Xhekaj knows his role.

He knows he has to bring energy to his teammates… But there’s a right way to do it too.

The young man will have to learn to manage his emotions, because that’s not the way it works at professional level.

This is already his second suspension this season, while in October he was also suspended two games for a leg-crunch.The kid has been useful to his club on the ice since the start of the campaign, but not when he has to watch games from the bridge.

Hopefully, he’ll learn these things in time.

In gusto

– Good news for the Hurricanes.

The #Canes have activated goaltender Frederik Andersen from injured reserve. 60-26-4 with a .914 SV% in three seasons as a member of the team, he has been out since November due to a blood-clotting issue. pic.twitter.com/xK8MrXxZWI – Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 7, 2024

– The new guys in Vegas.

The new guys’ jerseys are hot and ready at The Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Jb42LP3Hh0 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 7, 2024

– The Avalanche continue to acquire depth players.

#GoAvsGo acquire Yakov Trenin from #preds. Details per team: To #Avs: Yakov Trenin, Graham Sward

To #preds: Jeremy Hanzel, 2025 COL 3rd Rd Pick – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2024

– Happy reading.

Several Canadiens prospects have been linked to the Laval Rocket for the post-season. But not all will have access to this opportunity, not to mention that the way to join the Rocket changes from one youngster to the next.

To find out more:https://t.co/rYmLBpV7ep – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) March 7, 2024

– And yet, he’s at the very beginning of his career.