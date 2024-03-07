All signs point to Jake Guentzel joining the Hurricanes

Sounds like momentum has picked up on Jake Guentzel going to Carolina. Stay tuned.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 7, 2024
At least, there’s momentum in that direction right now.
He’s not in uniform tonight.
Michael Bunting is scratched tonight for Carolina. There is word he will be traded to Pittsburgh as part of a deal for Jake Guentzel
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2024
The good news is that the Canadiens won’t have to face Guentzel tonight. The forward hasn’t played since February 14, but is close to a return to action.
All that remains is to see what the Penguins’ return will look like.
Extension
However, Jesperi Kotkaniemi didn’t go the other way in this transaction, which could well have been the case in the Pettersson deal.
Hurricanes talked to Canucks about KK, according to David Pagnotta → https://t.co/pZTNFD3RUm
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 1, 2024