Maxime Comtois signs contract with Hurricanes

The #Canes have signed forward Max Comtois to a one-year contract.
A veteran of 210 NHL games, the 25-year-old has produced 28 points in 45 games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) this season.https://t.co/kow7sQA5pF
– Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 5, 2024
Hard work pays off.
Signing an “NHL” contract is good for his confidence, we agree… Especially since we’re talking about a second-round pick (2017) who’s already proven himself in the NHL.
All in all, I love the Hurricanes’ signing. It allows the club to add depth for the playoffs, because Comtois is a big guy who likes to use his body to create space and offensive zone plays.
It now remains to be seen whether the Quebecer will have a chance to make his mark in the NHL this season… Because even so, his 38 goals and 86 points (210 games) prove that he can be of some use offensively.
And we’re talking about a big guy, at 6 feet 2 inches and 210 pounds :
Will he rest easier knowing he’s added an “experienced” player in Maxime Comtois?