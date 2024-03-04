Maxime Comtois signs contract with Hurricanes

The #Canes have signed forward Max Comtois to a one-year contract. A veteran of 210 NHL games, the 25-year-old has produced 28 points in 45 games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) this season.https://t.co/kow7sQA5pF – Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 5, 2024

Maxime Comtois had some good years in Anaheim.However, the Ducks decided not to offer him a qualifying offer, allowing him to test the free agent market.He got his chance with the Golden Knights organization when he received a professional invitation to training camp, but was eventually released by the team a few days later.The Quebecer began the 23-24 season with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) and did well, collecting 28 points (12 goals) in 45 games.He proved himself enough to earn a contract with the Hurricaines organization, who offered him a one-year (two-part) deal.The contract expires at the end of this season:

Hard work pays off.

This is good news for the Quebecer, who has the chance to get a fresh start.

Signing an “NHL” contract is good for his confidence, we agree… Especially since we’re talking about a second-round pick (2017) who’s already proven himself in the NHL.

All in all, I love the Hurricanes’ signing. It allows the club to add depth for the playoffs, because Comtois is a big guy who likes to use his body to create space and offensive zone plays.

It now remains to be seen whether the Quebecer will have a chance to make his mark in the NHL this season… Because even so, his 38 goals and 86 points (210 games) prove that he can be of some use offensively.

And we’re talking about a big guy, at 6 feet 2 inches and 210 pounds :

Extension

Don Waddell (GM) is actively on the market to improve his roster for the upcoming NHL playoffs.

Will he rest easier knowing he’s added an “experienced” player in Maxime Comtois?