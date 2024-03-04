Skip to content
Joel Armia: David Pagnotta targets four clubs
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Joel Armia has been playing some good hockey lately.

The Canadiens’ big forward has rediscovered his offensive touch (seven points in his last 12 games), and he’s picked the right time to come out of his shell.

After all, the trade deadline is Friday, four short daysfrom now…

Armia’s recent performances mean that the market could well be active for his services.

David Pagnotta is one of those who believe in a deal involving the Finn, and the tipster on TSN 690 named four teams who could use the Joel Armia we’ve been seeing in recent weeks:

  • Edmonton Oilers
  • Vancouver Canucks
  • Vegas Golden Knights
  • New York Rangers
His comments can be found in the following audio clip:

All these clubs have something in common.

They’ll be in the next NHL playoffs… And they’re all looking to improve their bottom-6 .

That’s where a guy like Armia comes in, because he can do a lot of things on the ice.

He protects the puck well, he can play short-handed because he’s reliable, his forecheck is excellent because he controls his stick well…

What I’m saying is that when Armia uses his qualities, we’re talking about a good hockey player. We saw how useful he was to the Habs during the last playoff run (summer 2021) and teams remember that.

However, it’s the player’s contract that could complicate matters. Armia earns a salary of $3.4 million, but the problem is that his contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025.

Kent Hughes will have to work hard to find a partner to dance with… But the veteran’s recent performances could also help the GM find a buyer.

And if Armia has another good week (tomorrow vs. Nashville and Thursday vs. Carolina), that’ll get the ball rolling even more.

