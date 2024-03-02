Rocket: only two wins in its last seven games

Final score
It’s a mourning that fans have accepted, and have accepted for three seasons now.
To see fans be so patient, especially in Montreal, is quite rare and unusual in the club’s history.
Let’s just say that the new management of the Montreal Canadiens is very lucky that the fans have bought into the rebuilding plan and believe in it wholeheartedly.
What’s made the pill easier to swallow for the past two years is the Laval Rocket, which at least allowed Montreal and Quebec fans to console themselves by watching the school club’s playoff run.
Unfortunately, this year, the Rocket’s chances of making the playoffs are looking increasingly bleak.
Jean-François Houle’s troupe is on a bad streak that only got worse last night with a 2-1 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack.
It’s another defeat that hurts the Rocket’s playoff hopes, as they have just two wins in their last seven games.
Let’s just say, in the midst of the playoff race, there was no time for such a bad sequence.
It’s not complicated: the Rocket are eliminating themselves right now.
It’s now or never for the Rocket to get back to winning ways.
Let’s hope for the club’s sake that they’ll be able to perform well between now and the end of the season, as it would be a great experience for the organization’s young hopefuls to take part in the playoffs.
It would be excellent experience for the likes of Emil Heineman, Sean Farrell, Joshua Roy (if he’s demoted to help the team), Jakub Dobes and company.
In a gust
– Montreal CF plays the second game of its season tonight in Dallas.
– Hendrix Lapierre is getting more and more comfortable in the NHL.
– Read on if you missed it yesterday.
– Interesting article.
– Today marks the start of the 2024 F1 season!
