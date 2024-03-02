Jakub Dobes could be Samuel Montembeault’s second in command in 2024-2025, according to Renaud Lavoie

The Montreal Canadiens’ goaltending situation has been the focus of attention since the very start of the season, and even before that.

It was clear that there were too many goalies, especially when Casey DeSmith was still in town.

DeSmith’s departure eased the situation somewhat, but there were still three goalies in Montreal, since the Habs didn’t want to send Cayden Primeau to the waivers.

The Tricolore therefore began the season with three goalies in town, with the plan to trade one of them as soon as possible.

Now it’s March, with the March 8 trade deadline fast approaching, and all three goalies (Samuel Montembeault, Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau) are still in Montreal.

Martin St-Louis has been juggling three goaltenders for the past 60 games, which isn’t ideal for either the coach or the goaltenders involved.

It’s a situation that wasn’t ideal at the start of the season, but at the same time safe considering the lack of depth in front of the net after these three.

Had Primeau had to be traded or lost or waivers and Allen injured, the Habs would have had to call up young Jakub Dobes from Laval in a hurry, which really wouldn’t have been ideal.

Sending a rookie into the lion’s den as a second NHLer in his first professional season would not have been a good idea for his development.

On the other hand, now that he’s had almost a full season of pro experience in the AHL, it’s clear that Dobes is a solid goalie and is progressing very well.

In fact, according to Renaud Lavoie, the 22-year-old could be Samuel Montembeault’s second-in-command in 2024-2025.

My impression is that the @CanadiensMTL have no intention of deviating from their plan for the trade deadline. https://t.co/g94J9083HA – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) March 2, 2024

Indeed, considering his recent performances with the Laval Rocket (13-6-3 in his last 23 games with an efficiency percentage of .920), Dobes is clearly a great option to play in the NHL next season.He has progressed very well this season, and is clearly demonstrating that he has great potential, even better than Cayden Primeau at the time, according to Grant McCagg

The arrival of veteran goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo as the Rocket’s second goaltender has really helped Dobes. Kaskisuo is to Jakub Dobes what Kevin Poulin was to Cayden Primeau.

In short, Dobes could play in the NHL next season, but to do so, he’ll have to clean house, because there are still two goalies in the organization’s legs: Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau.

To see Dobes second to Montembeault next season, both Allen and Primeau would have to be traded by the start of the 2024-2025 season.

The chances of this happening are not extremely high, but if Kent Hughes wants to make room for the 22-year-old Czech, he’ll find a way to get rid of both of them.

After all, you want to see young players progress and get closer to the NHL, and that’s exactly what Jakub Dobes is doing right now.

With all the other good young Habs goalies having good seasons(Jacob Fowler, Quentin Miller and Yevgeni Volokhin), it’s time to give Dobes a chance before it’s too late.

In short, let’s see if Allen and Primeau will be traded by the next campaign, and if Dobes will get his chance in the NHL before being overtaken by the other young goalies on the roster.

Who knows, maybe Dobes will one day be the Habs’ starting goalie if he performs well and overtakes Samuel Montembeault.

