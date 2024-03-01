Training: Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is back with the group

Yesterday, after their game against the Florida Panthers, the Canadian players headed for Tampa Bay. They woke up this morning in the west of grapefruit country.

On the menu? A noon training session. If I were them, I’d catch the Blue Jays-Yankees warm-up game at 6:35 p.m. tonight in Tampa… usually, the games are at 1 p.m. at training camp, but not today.

It’s interesting to note that, for the first time since his injury, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was able to practice with all his teammates on the ice.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard a full participant at Canadiens practice in Tampa this morning. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 1, 2024

Over the past few days, we’ve seen him practicing solo, but not with the rest of the club. And even if he doesn’t have the green light from the doctors to play, seeing him practice with the others is positive.

On February 11, the Canadiens announced a four- to six-week absence. It’s now just under three weeks since the announcement, which came just before the Super Bowl.

So he seems to be on schedule… unless a setback in his progress clouds the picture.

I imagine that with Jesse Ylönen so useless on the ice, Martin St-Louis would surely take the opportunity to leave him in the stands. Unless Joshua Roy is forced to go to Laval to make room for RHP in the 23-man roster?

In other training-related news, it’s important to note that one player has been given time off for treatment. And no, it’s not Jake Evans, Jayden Struble or a member of the first trio.

It’s Brendan Gallagher, who was injured yesterday.

Brendan Gallagher is not participating in today’s practice (therapy day).⁰⁰Brendan Gallagher is not participating in today’s practice (therapy day). – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 1, 2024

Also note that according to images published by Arpon Basu during the practice, we can see that the Canadiens decided to practice the quality and precision of the players’ shots. It was less physically intense than usual, which is perfect for an RPH who isn’t at 100%.

And Cole Caufield, unsurprisingly, has a good shot. #Stupéfaction

Interesting shooting drill Canadiens are doing at practice today. That’s Caufield. pic.twitter.com/SPGZRj3D7c – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 1, 2024

In bursts

– Well done.

Cole Caufield makes Leo’s dream come true https://t.co/WbEdHILVfP – Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) March 1, 2024

– Oh boy.

NFL: Draft prospect believes pigeons are robotshttps://t.co/hTllKzSXAx – RDS (@RDSca) March 1, 2024

– Hope dominates.

Last year, all eyes were on Lane Hutson’s pursuit to become the highest-scoring U-19 defenseman during a single NCAA season since Brian Leetch. He did it with 48 points in 39 games at 1.23 PPG. But 2024 #NHLDraft prospect Zeev Buuim has 38 points in 30 games – and at 1.27 PPG. – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) March 1, 2024

– 10 years ago today.

On March 1, 2014, Tim Bozon was hospitalized with fulminant meningitis. Plunged into a coma twelve days later, the current Lausanne HC player had a near-death experience. Ten years on, he takes stock of his life in a moving account with Blick. https://t.co/WnzIIBDCzX – Blick | fr (@Blick_fr) March 1, 2024

– Wow.