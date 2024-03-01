Frustrated with his situation, Jacob Markström openly criticizes Flames management

Jacob Markström’s file seems to be complicated.

The Flames tried to trade him to New Jersey, even though he had agreed to waive his no-movement clause to join the Devils. The deal fell through…

The Swedish goaltender isn’t very happy with the turn of events and his current situation.

He spoke to the media today after his club’s training session… And he didn’t hesitate to openly criticize the Flames’ management:

Am I happy? No. And I think it could have been handled very differently upstairs. – Jacob Markström

Wow. Let’s just say it’s pretty clear:

“The whole situation and everything, am I happy about that? No I’m not. And I think it could have been handled a lot different from up top”. Markstrom addresses the trade rumours. pic.twitter.com/ZX2sPj78Na – TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 1, 2024

Markström isn’t happy, and that’s to be expected.

The goalie seems to be looking for a fresh start elsewhere, and he seems to be a little tired of being in Calgary. It also doesn’t help that the Flames are changing their minds as if they were changing their underwear…

The timing of Markström’s comments is ironic too, because finally,the Devils have reportedly informed the Flames that they would now be willing to trade for Markström’s services without salary retention.

This is what Pierre LeBrun reported, not too long after the Flames goaltender’s public outing:

As noted in here, my understanding is the Devils have informed the Flames they would be willing now to take on Markstrom without salary retention. Whether or not that moves the needle, we shall see … https://t. co/q4POUeqo9S – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 1, 2024

As Pierre LeBrun noted in his tweet, it will be interesting to see if this has any effect on a possible deal in the near future.

The Devils seem intent on going all-in this season, when they’re just six points behind the Lightning and a playoff spot…

And with their goaltending atrocious so far this season, perhaps the addition of an experienced goaltender like Jacob Markström will help turn the tide.

In gusto

– Nick Suzuki is in the news for all the right reasons.

Glad to see Nick Suzuki getting some of the respect he deserves. One of the smartest players in hockey, is just shy of a point per game on THIS Montreal team, 4th on TOI/GP among NHL centers, and is having his best defensive season. He has been brilliant. #GoHabsGo – Nathan “Grav” (@NathanGraviteh) March 1, 2024

– For those interested:

Don’t miss your chance to join our season ticket waiting list and be part of the Habs’ future! Join now ↓ #GoHabsGo – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 1, 2024

– Yikes.

Jocelyn Thibault’s departure: “the reluctant have a target on their back right now ” https://t.co/0tXgPsJP5R – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 1, 2024

– I can’t wait.