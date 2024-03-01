Carey Price and Shea Weber to be inducted into BC Hall of Fame this summer

On June 16, 2022, Shea Weber officially left the Canadiens. He was traded for Evgenii Dadonov.

As for Carey Price, he hasn’t taken part in a single game with the team since the end of the 2021-2022 season. However, his contract is on the Habs books until July 1, 2026.

#WHLAlumni Carey Price and Shea Weber have been announced as 2024 Inductees of the @BCHHoF.@TCAmericans | @Kelowna_Rockets – The WHL (@TheWHL) March 1, 2024

I was lucky enough to play my entire career in minor and junior hockey in British Columbia, and to receive this call means a lot. – Shea Weber

Why am I talking about these two on this Friday evening, March 1, 2024, when neither of them has played a game in the last few seasons? Because they will be inducted into the BC Hall of Fame this year. Shea Weber played four seasons with the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL. The defenseman with a powerful shot even at this age helped his team win their first two WHL titles.In 2004, the Rockets also won a Memorial Cup.In four seasons (2001-2002 to 2004-2005), he collected 91 points, including 26 goals. The former Canadiens captain says he is honored to have played his amateur and junior hockey in British Columbia.

As for Price, he didn’t play his junior hockey there (he played in Tri-City, a town in Washington), but he’s from Anaheim Lake and played his amateur hockey there. He’s very happy too.

I’m proud to be from British Columbia and to be inducted into the Hall with a former teammate.

The gala will take place this summer. In addition to the two former Canadiens players, Tom Kowal (official) and Scott Bradley (businessman) will also be inducted.

