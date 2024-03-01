7 years ago today, as the Habs were having a damn good season while leading the Atlantic division, former GM Marc Bergevin “rewarded” the team by trading for Dwight King…
Since the hiring of Patrick Roy, the Islanders have one of the best defenses in the world.
That’s still a record above .500, but let’s just say the Quebecer had envisioned a better start with his new club.
No, he’s not leaving him out more frequently, but the defense has tightened up since his arrival, and Ilya Sorokin is the big beneficiary of this change.
The defense is also among the NHL’s best for goals against (2.17) and quality opponent chances (9.04) per 60 minutes.
Since Roy came aboard (14 games), #Isles have allowed, at 5-on-5, the 10th fewest SA/60, at 27.57, with league-lows in xGA/60 (2.17) & HDCA/60 (9.04).
Sorokin went from facing the most shots in the NHL to the 13th most.
Now he and his team have to stick to their winning ways. They’ve never been on a winning streak of three or more since he was hired.
