Since the hiring of Patrick Roy, the Islanders have one of the best defenses in the world.
Credit: YouTube
Since taking the helm of the New York Islanders, Patrick Roy has a 6-5-3 record.

That’s still a record above .500, but let’s just say the Quebecer had envisioned a better start with his new club.

Right now, the team is six points out of a playoff spot. However, they have three games in hand on the Lightning for the final playoff spot. The season is far from over there.

(Credit: ESPN )
The Islanders may not be winning with any regularity, but at least Roy has given his number-one goalie a break .

No, he’s not leaving him out more frequently, but the defense has tightened up since his arrival, and Ilya Sorokin is the big beneficiary of this change.

Under Lane Lambert in 2023-2024, the Russian received 1132 shots, or 34 per game.

But under Roy, he receives a total of 27.57 shots per 60 minutes, good for 10th in the NHL.

The defense is also among the NHL’s best for goals against (2.17) and quality opponent chances (9.04) per 60 minutes.

When he joined the Islanders, the new pilot stated that he wanted the team to play better defensively. So far, he can say mission accomplished.

If his team is to make the playoffs, they need Sorokin at 100%.

Now he and his team have to stick to their winning ways. They’ve never been on a winning streak of three or more since he was hired.

Tomorrow, the organization, which has won its last two games, hosts the Bruins.

A very important game to keep an eye on.

