Since the hiring of Patrick Roy, the Islanders have one of the best defenses in the world.

Since taking the helm of the New York Islanders, Patrick Roy has a 6-5-3 record.

That’s still a record above .500, but let’s just say the Quebecer had envisioned a better start with his new club.

Right now, the team is six points out of a playoff spot. However, they have three games in hand on the Lightning for the final playoff spot. The season is far from over there.The Islanders may not be winning with any regularity, but at least Roy has given his number-one goalie a break .

No, he’s not leaving him out more frequently, but the defense has tightened up since his arrival, and Ilya Sorokin is the big beneficiary of this change.

Under Lane Lambert in 2023-2024, the Russian received 1132 shots, or 34 per game.But under Roy, he receives a total of 27.57 shots per 60 minutes, good for 10th in the NHL.

The defense is also among the NHL’s best for goals against (2.17) and quality opponent chances (9.04) per 60 minutes.

Since Roy came aboard (14 games), #Isles have allowed, at 5-on-5, the 10th fewest SA/60, at 27.57, with league-lows in xGA/60 (2.17) & HDCA/60 (9.04). Sorokin went from facing the most shots in the NHL to the 13th most. More on this https://t.co/uWwAznlpXX – Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) March 1, 2024

When he joined the Islanders, the new pilot stated that he wanted the team to play better defensively. So far, he can say mission accomplished.If his team is to make the playoffs, they need Sorokin at 100%.

Now he and his team have to stick to their winning ways. They’ve never been on a winning streak of three or more since he was hired.

In gusto

Tomorrow, the organization, which has won its last two games, hosts the Bruins.A very important game to keep an eye on.

– Seven years ago today.

7 years ago today, as the Habs were having a damn good season while leading the Atlantic division, former GM Marc Bergevin “rewarded” the team by trading for Dwight King… – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 2, 2024

– We’ll be following this.

Noah Hanifin with the Bruins soon? https://t.co/cr85XqREHZ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 1, 2024

– Oh well.

See this post on Instagram A publication shared by Official InstaTroll Football (@instatroll_football)

– Well done.

Blue Jays manhandle Gerrit Colehttps://t.co/Awt59dWQih – RDS (@RDSca) March 2, 2024

– With good reason.