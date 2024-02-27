Top-4: Islanders fan visibly displeased with Patrick Roy

We started the week with Connor McDavid becoming the sixth player in NHL history to post at least eight straight 90-point seasons and the fastest skater to record 70 assists in a campaign in nearly 30 years.#NHLStats: https://t.co/AMqBTfqwm7 pic.twitter.com/b6ZcwePQXv – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 27, 2024

1. Islanders fan visibly displeased with Patrick Roy

After a relatively busy Sunday, there were only four games on the NHL schedule last night.Patrick Roy and two Canadian teams were in action.Here are the results and highlights:

Patrick Roy’s arrival in New York hasn’t had the desired effect so far.

But it’s a good thing the Stars exist. In Patrick Roy’s first game at the helm, the Islanders won against Dallas.

And yesterday, they did it again.A 3-2 overtime victory.

Before Bo Horvat’s winning goal, a fan sitting behind Roy was visibly displeased with his coach.

This fan’s lucky Patty Roy can’t see him pic.twitter.com/fPpmXIhPuw – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 27, 2024

Take a look for yourself.

All’s well that ends well for the visitors, who came away from Dallas with two very important points.

Pelech has returned to the bench for overtime https://t.co/oilR9G1X4S – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 27, 2024

2. A 90th point for Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid hit the 90-point mark for the eighth straight season and joined an impressive all-time list.#NHLStats: https://t.co/AMqBTfqwm7 pic.twitter.com/jR6Nt3fFBr – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 27, 2024

Even Adam Pelech, who was injured, returned to the game.In his NHL career, Connor McDavid has not surpassed the 97-point plateau on a single occasion. That was in his first season, when he was injured.Yesterday, he reached the 90-point plateau for the eighth consecutive season.

As far as the 2023-2024 season is concerned, he’s still a long way behind first place.

Nikita Kucherov is 11 points ahead (102).

After his 90th point, the Oilers captain clearly wasn’t satisfied. He added an assist on Evan Bouchard’s winning goal.

That’s the fifth straight game with a goal for @ZachHyman! pic.twitter.com/bgyXMFzV6n – NHL (@NHL) February 27, 2024

3. A 700th point for David Pastrnak

700 servings of Pasta. Congrats to David Pastrnak(@pastrnak96) on his 700th career NHL point! pic.twitter.com/xG6ZShIMLf – NHL (@NHL) February 27, 2024

A 91 mph bomb.Zach Hyman extended his streak of games with at least one goal to five.Oilers 4-2 win over Kings.From the start of the Bruins-Kraken game, David Pastrnak scored his 37th goal of the season in the sixth minute.It was also his 700th career point.

And he’s only played 652 games…

Philipp Grubauer denies the Bruins in the shootout, and the Kraken go home with the W! pic.twitter.com/m9TFzHFUYq – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 27, 2024

4. Brady Tkachuk was not a happy man

The Czech added more the next period. He put his team back in front with his 38th of the campaign, his 85th point of the season.However, it was the Kraken who prevailed in overtime.And ironically, Philipp Grubauer stopped Pasta on the final shootout.4-3 victory.

The Senators didn’t have it easy yesterday against the Capitals.

One last scrum before the game ends for Tkachuk pic.twitter.com/X0QUdqKHvh – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 27, 2024

Washington made short work of Ottawa, winning 6-3.At the end of the game, Brady Tkachuk had had enough.

In the win, Gatineau’s Hendrix Lapierre was solid.

A third goal this season for Hendrix Lapierre pic.twitter.com/DlCBt14YWf – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 27, 2024

He scored two insurance goals.However, the Quebecer was robbed of the spotlight by teammate John Carlson.The American took possession of second place in the franchise for goals by a defender.

– Happy belated birthday.

Logan Stankoven’s first @NHL goal on his 21st birthday in front of the home crowd and his family in Victory Green. Draw it up better. pic.twitter.com/Pl4pQTPapX – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 27, 2024

– He frustrated Mathew Barzal.

What a save from Scott Wedgewood pic.twitter.com/vjOJ82FmNx – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 27, 2024

– Oops.

Jordan Eberle gets the easy goal to go. pic.twitter.com/bO0SKY179q – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 27, 2024

– Aliaksei Protas, Shane Pinto and Brady Tkachuk lead the charge.

– Big night of hockey.