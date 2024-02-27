Skip to content
Top-4: Islanders fan visibly displeased with Patrick Roy
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
After a relatively busy Sunday, there were only four games on the NHL schedule last night.

Patrick Roy and two Canadian teams were in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Islanders fan visibly displeased with Patrick Roy

Patrick Roy’s arrival in New York hasn’t had the desired effect so far.

But it’s a good thing the Stars exist. In Patrick Roy’s first game at the helm, the Islanders won against Dallas.

And yesterday, they did it again.

A 3-2 overtime victory.

Before Bo Horvat’s winning goal, a fan sitting behind Roy was visibly displeased with his coach.

Take a look for yourself.

All’s well that ends well for the visitors, who came away from Dallas with two very important points.

Even Adam Pelech, who was injured, returned to the game.

2. A 90th point for Connor McDavid

In his NHL career, Connor McDavid has not surpassed the 97-point plateau on a single occasion. That was in his first season, when he was injured.

Yesterday, he reached the 90-point plateau for the eighth consecutive season.

As far as the 2023-2024 season is concerned, he’s still a long way behind first place.

Nikita Kucherov is 11 points ahead (102).

After his 90th point, the Oilers captain clearly wasn’t satisfied. He added an assist on Evan Bouchard’s winning goal.

A 91 mph bomb.

Zach Hyman extended his streak of games with at least one goal to five.

Oilers 4-2 win over Kings.

3. A 700th point for David Pastrnak

From the start of the Bruins-Kraken game, David Pastrnak scored his 37th goal of the season in the sixth minute.

It was also his 700th career point.

And he’s only played 652 games…

The Czech added more the next period. He put his team back in front with his 38th of the campaign, his 85th point of the season.

However, it was the Kraken who prevailed in overtime.

And ironically, Philipp Grubauer stopped Pasta on the final shootout.

4-3 victory.

4. Brady Tkachuk was not a happy man

The Senators didn’t have it easy yesterday against the Capitals.

Washington made short work of Ottawa, winning 6-3.

At the end of the game, Brady Tkachuk had had enough.

In the win, Gatineau’s Hendrix Lapierre was solid.

He scored two insurance goals.

However, the Quebecer was robbed of the spotlight by teammate John Carlson.

The American took possession of second place in the franchise for goals by a defender.

