Top-4: Islanders fan visibly displeased with Patrick Roy

Connor McDavid becoming the sixth player in NHL history to post at least eight straight 90-point seasons and the fastest skater to record 70 assists in a campaign in nearly 30 years.
Patrick Roy’s arrival in New York hasn’t had the desired effect so far.
But it’s a good thing the Stars exist. In Patrick Roy’s first game at the helm, the Islanders won against Dallas.
Bo Scorevat https://t.co/YnMWSAoCLf pic.twitter.com/vv8fgUBB7j
Before Bo Horvat’s winning goal, a fan sitting behind Roy was visibly displeased with his coach.
This fan’s lucky Patty Roy can’t see him pic.twitter.com/fPpmXIhPuw
All’s well that ends well for the visitors, who came away from Dallas with two very important points.
Pelech has returned to the bench for overtime https://t.co/oilR9G1X4S
Connor McDavid hit the 90-point mark for the eighth straight season and joined an impressive all-time list.#NHLStats: https://t.co/AMqBTfqwm7 pic.twitter.com/jR6Nt3fFBr
As far as the 2023-2024 season is concerned, he’s still a long way behind first place.
After his 90th point, the Oilers captain clearly wasn’t satisfied. He added an assist on Evan Bouchard’s winning goal.
91 mph Bouch bomb! pic.twitter.com/7i4QVppTmi
That’s the fifth straight game with a goal for @ZachHyman! pic.twitter.com/bgyXMFzV6n
700 servings of Pasta.
Congrats to David Pastrnak(@pastrnak96) on his 700th career NHL point! pic.twitter.com/xG6ZShIMLf
And he’s only played 652 games…
Have some more Pasta. pic.twitter.com/FwwtgMiSVW
Philipp Grubauer denies the Bruins in the shootout, and the Kraken go home with the W! pic.twitter.com/m9TFzHFUYq
The Senators didn’t have it easy yesterday against the Capitals.
One last scrum before the game ends for Tkachuk pic.twitter.com/X0QUdqKHvh
In the win, Gatineau’s Hendrix Lapierre was solid.
A third goal this season for Hendrix Lapierre pic.twitter.com/DlCBt14YWf
Mantha Lapierre pic.twitter.com/57iRy4LCG2
A HISTORIC NIGHT GETS MORE HISTORIC#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/p004nY2ViC
Happy belated birthday.
Logan Stankoven’s first @NHL goal on his 21st birthday in front of the home crowd and his family in Victory Green.
Draw it up better. pic.twitter.com/Pl4pQTPapX
He frustrated Mathew Barzal.
What a save from Scott Wedgewood pic.twitter.com/vjOJ82FmNx
Oops.
Jordan Eberle gets the easy goal to go. pic.twitter.com/bO0SKY179q
Aliaksei Protas, Shane Pinto and Brady Tkachuk lead the charge.
