Kyle Connor is now in the same conversation as Ilya Kovalchuk

In the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, Kyle Connor scored the winning goal in overtime, his ninth in such circumstances. Connor’s nine overtime wins puts him second in Jets-Thrashers history, tied with a certain Ilya Kovalchuk.
Connor scored twice in the win, bringing the Jets to within one point of the Dallas Stars and first place in the Central Division. Number 81 used his laser to beat Connor Ingram, who couldn’t do anything about it!
KYLE CONNOR WINS IT!
That’s back-to-back @Energizer overtime winners for @KyleConnor and the @NHLJets! pic.twitter.com/xaKkcSMpvy
— NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2024