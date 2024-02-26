Kyle Connor is now in the same conversation as Ilya Kovalchuk

In the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, Kyle Connor scored the winning goal in overtime, his ninth in such circumstances. Connor’s nine overtime wins puts him second in Jets-Thrashers history, tied with a certain Ilya Kovalchuk.

Connor scored twice in the win, bringing the Jets to within one point of the Dallas Stars and first place in the Central Division. Number 81 used his laser to beat Connor Ingram, who couldn’t do anything about it!

Mark Scheifele picked up four points (one goal and three assists) to bring his season total to 51 points in 50 games.As for Connor, who made quite an impression against the Yotes, he has 40 points so far in 40 games, including 23 goals. Even though he missed a total of 16 games while recovering from a knee injury, he still sits atop the Jets scoring charts.By simple mathematical calculation, Connor would have made the red light flicker 32 times had he played all 56 games for the Winnipeg Jets.Using the same calculation, that would make 47 goals over a full 82-game season. His highest career total is 47, achieved during the 2021-22 campaign.The Jets are back in action on Tuesday, when the Blues visit them in Winnipeg.