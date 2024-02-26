Rumor mill: Elias Pettersson and the Canucks are frustrated

With the NHL trade deadline (March 8) fast approaching, rumour season is in full swing across the Bettman circuit.

Here’s what’s grabbing the league’s attention right now:

Since the start of the season, the Vancouver Canucks have surprised just about everyone. The club leads the league in points this season (82), and is truly one of the great stories in the NHL in 2023-24.

A (good) part of this success can be attributed to the big season of Elias Pettersson, the Canucks’ star center. With 74 points in 60 games, Pettersson is playing like one of the best players in the league.

That said, it’s important to remember that his contract expires at the end of the current season… and even though he’ll be a restricted free agent, Pettersson’s future in Vancouver seems unclear.

The club doesn’t want to trade him, but teams are calling.

Yet, according to Rick Dhaliwal, who covers the Canucks’ activities, the team is getting no indication that Pettersson wants to stay in town, to the point where there is frustration between the two clans.

He doesn’t know if Pettersson wants to leave… but he’s not as sure as he used to be that the forward will sign a new contract in Vancouver.

Dhaliwal on Pettersson negotiations: Canucks aren’t getting any indication from Pettersson that he wants to be here long-term. There’s frustration there. I have no intel he wants out. Up until now I always thought EP would re-sign but I’m not so sure now.@DonnieandDhali – Taj (@taj1944) February 26, 2024

Obviously, it would be a disaster for the Canucks to lose him, but if Pettersson were to become available for a trade (possibly more this summer, when the Canucks could negotiate his signing rights), expect it to be a long line. A guy like Pettersson is worthmoney, and teams are going to take their chances.

At 25, he’d be a target for any team… and I hope Kent Hughes will at least give the Canucks a call.

Once again this year, the Senators’ season isn’t going very well, to the point where the club is likely to be sold by March 8.

This means that a guy like Vladimir Tarasenko, with only a one-year contract in his pocket, becomes a great bargaining chip.And according to Bruce Garrioch, who covers the Sens, the club is reportedly asking for a second-round picka prospect to trade the Russian forward.

It should be noted that the price would be higher if the Senators were to withhold part of Tarasenko’s salary. And with a cap hit of $5 million, it’s safe to assume that the teams that have him in their sights will need the Senators’ help at this level.

But clearly, that’s not stopping teams from monitoring the situation. The SNY network is talking about a possible return to the Rangers, but in any case, scouts are flocking to Senators games.

No fewer than 24 scouts for 21 different teams watched tonight’s Sens game. Tarasenko must have been a spied player, as was Jakob Chychrun… and Brady Tkachuk?

24 scouts from 21 different teams are here to see the Sens visit the Caps. Toronto, NJ and Tampa have two scouts here. The singles from Ana, Vgs, Car, Dal, Wpg, Nas, SJ, Van, NYR, CBJ, Sea, NYI, Col, Phi, Bos, Fla, Edm and Min. – TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 26, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a tough season, so like the Senators, we shouldn’t be surprised to see them being sold.

It could be a good way to take a step back and give the Crosby-Malkin-Letang (and Erik Karlsson) core a chance to win the Stanley Cup next year.The big question is whether Jake Guentzel, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will leave. He is currently injured, but should return in a few weeks.His market seems rather peculiar, but according to Elliotte Friedman, some people see the Red Wings as a fit.

The problem, however, is that they’ll probably have to give him a long-term contract extension, and Steve Yzerman isn’t a fan of giving long contracts to veterans.

Cont’d: “If you’re going to trade for Guentzel and signing him, you’re going to have to sign for 7 or 8 years, like there is just no other way that this is going to happen, and I had a few teams telling me it’s not what Yzerman really wants to do” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 26, 2024

The Red Wings are in the thick of the playoff race in the East, and a guy like Guentzel could be a big help to a forward core that’s already building on some great resources.

