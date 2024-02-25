Skip to content
Two home losses to the Marlies: it’s VERY hard on the Rocket’s playoff hopes
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Right now, the vast majority of Montreal Canadiens fans want to see the team lose as often as possible in order to improve the team’s first-round draft ranking.

The five losses in a row right now don’t hurt the fans at all (at least most of them), since they allow the Habs to drop down the standings and get closer to the best possible chance of getting the first pick.

(Credit: Tankathon.com)
The top three forwards in the draft (Macklin Celebrini, Ivan Demidov and Cayden Lindstrom) will most likely all emerge in the top-5, so the Habs desperately need to get one of these forwards.

In short, we want to see the Habs lose more often than not between now and the end of the season, as they did yesterday afternoon against the Devils.

However, it was quite the opposite this weekend with the Laval Rocket.

We were desperate to see the team win these two home games in two days (or at least one) against its direct divisional rival for the playoffs: the Toronto Marlies.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be a disaster, as the Rocket lost both games 4-1 and 5-1.

These two defeats are extremely damaging to the Rocket’s playoff hopes.

Losing twice (at home in Place Bell no less) to the Toronto Marlies, direct division rivals in the playoff race, was to be avoided at all costs.

The Rocket now find themselves five points out of fifth and last place, having played one game more than the Rochester Americans.

And let’s not forget that the Utica Comets, who are last in the division, have played three fewer games than the Rocket. They’d only have to win two to match the Rocket’s 51 points.

(Credit: AHL.com)
In short, the gap to the playoffs is getting wider and wider for the Rocket, who are seeing their playoff chances fly further and further into the dust.

It’s a shame, because the Rocket is a fine team, with several young players who are important to the future of the Montreal Canadiens.

It would be a great experience for them to make the playoffs in the AHL.

It’s not over yet, but with 21 games left in the season, Jean-François Houle’s team will have to get back on track and start winning again.

