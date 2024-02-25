Top-5: Ridly Greig-style shot into an empty net in the women’s NCAA

There were 13 games on the National Hockey League schedule yesterday, which logically led to a number of highlights.

But it’s not just in the NHL that there were interesting things to note, starting with this first highlight.

1. Ridley Greig-style pitching at women’s university level

About two weeks ago, a scene from a game between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs was making the rounds on the web.

I’m talking, of course, about Sens forward Ridly Greig’s slap shot into the Leafs’ empty net, which resulted in Leafs defender Morgan Rielly hitting Greig over the head with a stick.

Anyway, I’m telling you about all this drama that has set social networks ablaze, because such a Ridly Greig-like gesture has once again been spotted, this time in the women’s NCAA.

Abbey Murphy pulled a Ridly Greig with the empty netter (Via @GopherWHockey) pic.twitter.com/tH2kDuyqrq – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 25, 2024

Abbey Murphy of the University of Minnesota Gophers pulled a Ridly Greig into an empty net at the end of a game against the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

This gesture had no consequences like Rielly’s, other than a slight shove from an opposing player.

In short, will this (arrogant) way of scoring an empty net become increasingly popular?To be continued.

Patrick Roy’s arrival at the helm of the New York Islanders has not had the desired effect.

Indeed, the Islanders haven’t really had a winning streak since his arrival, and even that defeats are far more frequent than victories.

With another loss last night, Patrick Roy’s Islanders have just one win in their last six games.

They lost 4-2 to Nikita Kucherov’s Tampa Bay Lightning, who had fun with three points, pulling away to nine points ahead of Connor McDavid.

He needs just two points to reach the 100-point plateau this season.He could reach that plateau as early as this afternoon, when the Lightning take on the New Jersey Devils.

Anyway, back to the Islanders, things aren’t looking good for them in terms of their playoff chances.

It’s a good thing the Leafs’ big guns are performing well, especially Auston Matthews with his 52 goals in 56 games, because after that, it’s pretty disappointing.

Tyler Bertuzzi isn’t having a great season, although we clearly expected a lot more from him.

Happy BERTday! Tyler Bertuzzi nets a hat trick on his 29th birthday! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/FutjBTrkOW – NHL (@NHL) February 25, 2024

FILIP HRONEK LET’S IT FLY pic.twitter.com/P5QlsQZitF – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2024

However, the forward woke up a bit last night for his birthday (he turned 29), when he scored a hat trick in a 4-3 Maple Leafs victory over the Colorado Avalanche.That gives him 26 points (ten goals and 16 assists) in 56 games.The Leafs will clearly need more and more production from him as well as players other than Matthews, Nylander and Marner.Just when it looked like they were in complete control of the game and on their way to a big win over the Canucks, the Bruins found a way to let it slip away and allow the Canucks to go on and win in overtime.Filip Hronek tied it first.

And then Brock Boeser gave the Canucks the win in overtime with his second of the game and 33ᵉ of the season.

BROCKSTAR Boeser seals the comeback in OT pic.twitter.com/rBo2HW0ZMT – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 25, 2024

Noah Hanifin nets his second of the night setting a career-high in goals with 11. pic.twitter.com/yPSemrrDTC – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2024

A fine victory for the Canucks, who climbed back into first place in the entire NHL with their 82 points.Last night saw a classic Alberta battle, surprisingly won by the Calgary Flames 6-3.The Flames are desperately fighting for a playoff spot, and the sense of urgency was clearly evident last night, as they played very well against the mighty Oilers.In fact, defenseman Noah Hanifin, who is all over the trade rumors, stood out with two goals.11 goals is a personal best for Hanifin.

Anyway, let’s see if he gets traded by March 8.

It will most certainly depend on the Flames’ position in the standings, who are now three points out of the playoffs.

– Anthony Mantha just made light work of Nick Cousins.

Anthony Mantha just made light work of Nick Cousins pic.twitter.com/wWyNun0YjD – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 25, 2024

– Quite a career debut for Matt Rempe, who put up quite a fight yesterday, as well as scoring his first NHL goal. He’s really figured out what he needs to do to make himself indispensable and stay in the NHL.

What an NHL debut week for Matt Rempe: – Fought Matt Martin in his debut at the Stadium Series

– Ejected for a hit on Nathan Bastian

– Fought Nick Deslauriers pic.twitter.com/S6STmpkwXh – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 24, 2024

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

13 teams collected two points Saturday as the race to the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs continues.#NHLStats: https://t.co/PlS7gDxjrg pic.twitter.com/eiuEd5LUNC – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 25, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: seven games.