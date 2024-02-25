Top-5: Ridly Greig-style shot into an empty net in the women’s NCAA

Relentless shift from the #Bolts top line. pic.twitter.com/eZyFzIvNS7
But it’s not just in the NHL that there were interesting things to note, starting with this first highlight.
1. Ridley Greig-style pitching at women’s university level
I’m talking, of course, about Sens forward Ridly Greig’s slap shot into the Leafs’ empty net, which resulted in Leafs defender Morgan Rielly hitting Greig over the head with a stick.
Anyway, I’m telling you about all this drama that has set social networks ablaze, because such a Ridly Greig-like gesture has once again been spotted, this time in the women’s NCAA.
Abbey Murphy pulled a Ridly Greig with the empty netter
This gesture had no consequences like Rielly’s, other than a slight shove from an opposing player.
Patrick Roy’s arrival at the helm of the New York Islanders has not had the desired effect.
Indeed, the Islanders haven’t really had a winning streak since his arrival, and even that defeats are far more frequent than victories.
With another loss last night, Patrick Roy’s Islanders have just one win in their last six games.
They lost 4-2 to Nikita Kucherov’s Tampa Bay Lightning, who had fun with three points, pulling away to nine points ahead of Connor McDavid.
Anyway, back to the Islanders, things aren’t looking good for them in terms of their playoff chances.
It’s a good thing the Leafs’ big guns are performing well, especially Auston Matthews with his 52 goals in 56 games, because after that, it’s pretty disappointing.
Tyler Bertuzzi isn’t having a great season, although we clearly expected a lot more from him.
Happy BERTday!
Tyler Bertuzzi nets a hat trick on his 29th birthday!
FILIP HRONEK LET’S IT FLY pic.twitter.com/P5QlsQZitF
And then Brock Boeser gave the Canucks the win in overtime with his second of the game and 33ᵉ of the season.
BROCKSTAR
Boeser seals the comeback in OT pic.twitter.com/rBo2HW0ZMT
Noah Hanifin nets his second of the night setting a career-high in goals with 11. pic.twitter.com/yPSemrrDTC
Anyway, let’s see if he gets traded by March 8.
It will most certainly depend on the Flames’ position in the standings, who are now three points out of the playoffs.
Extension
– Anthony Mantha just made light work of Nick Cousins.
Anthony Mantha just made light work of Nick Cousins pic.twitter.com/wWyNun0YjD
– Quite a career debut for Matt Rempe, who put up quite a fight yesterday, as well as scoring his first NHL goal. He’s really figured out what he needs to do to make himself indispensable and stay in the NHL.
What an NHL debut week for Matt Rempe:
– Fought Matt Martin in his debut at the Stadium Series
– Ejected for a hit on Nathan Bastian
– Fought Nick Deslauriers pic.twitter.com/S6STmpkwXh
– Here are all the results from the previous day.
13 teams collected two points Saturday as the race to the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs continues.#NHLStats: https://t.co/PlS7gDxjrg pic.twitter.com/eiuEd5LUNC
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: seven games.