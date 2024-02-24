Skip to content
Elliotte Friedman expects Sidney Crosby to sign three-year, $10-10.5 million contract
Sidney Crosby is a man who attracts attention. I don’t think he’ll be traded, but the fact remains that his name is being linked in rumors by journalists because the Penguins aren’t going anywhere.

In fact, Elliotte Friedman confirmed at the second intermission that he was not to be traded by the Penguins. The same goes for the team’s Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

However, Jake Guentzel, who is attracting the attention of several teams, may be on his way out, and the team’s goaltenders Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic and Joel Blomqvist are also attracting some interest.

But for Crosby, the chances of him ending his career in Pittsburgh are great.

In my opinion, he’s not going anywhere. And if he does, he’ll sign a huge contract. Friedman on 32 thoughts a three-year deal/10-10.5 million dollars annually.

Will he sign for more than $8.7 million? I know he’s superstitious, but at some point… The difference between $10.5M and $8.7M is pretty big, right?

The captain’s contract expires after the 2024-2025 season. This pact was signed in 2012.

Other rumors

Elias Pettersson: Still according to the tipster, the Canucks are getting calls about their star striker. The clubs are wondering what’s going on in his file, and Vancouver keeps repeating that the two sides are trying to reach an agreement.

One thing is certain: GM Patrik Allvin is going to do everything in his power to keep him in town. He’s ready to pay big money.

Oilers: They still want to improve. We know they want to acquire a forward who can play with Leon Draisaitl. We also know that Jake Guentzel is in the picture.

If Edmonton is unable to get their hands on the Pens’ forward, the club could turn to cheaper targets in Anaheim: Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick.

Once again, Elliotte reports.

Senators: Things have been looking up in Ottawa for some time now. The team is winning more regularly, but is still several points away from a playoff spot. Will they buy or sell?

The team is listening to offers. We know that Jacob Chychrun could move, but Vladimir Tarasenko and Dominik Kubalik are in the final year of their contracts.

Tarasenko is attracting the attention of four-five teams, according to Bruce Garrioch.

He could greatly help a team in the race for the playoffs.

