Nikita Kucherov first to reach 100 points (in 59 games)

This afternoon, the Lightning faced the Canadiens’ most recent opponents, the New Jersey Devils.

Kucherov draws EVERY defenseman then slips the puck over to Hedman pic.twitter.com/a6QrTs6j8V – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 25, 2024

Ahead of this game, we were keeping an eye on Nikita Kucherov, who had 98 points to his name.Could he reach the 100-point plateau? We had our answer within the first few minutes of the game.First of all, he drew all the opposing players to allow Victor Hedman to break the ice.99 for the 86.

Exactly 3:28 minutes later, the Russian picked up an assist on Brayden Point’s goal.

100 FOR KUCH! Nikita Kucherov hits the 100-point plateau for the fourth time in his career! pic.twitter.com/F7a8mE7dil – NHL (@NHL) February 25, 2024

This makes Kuch the first NHL player in 2023-2024 to reach the 100-point plateau. He achieved the feat in 58 games and less than half a period. This is the fourth time in six seasons that he has reached this plateau.

In a 4-1 Lightning victory, one of the NHL’s best players finally finished with four assists.

He now has six points more than his closest pursuer Nathan MacKinnon in the race for the Art-Ross.In 2023-2024, Kucherov has more three-point games (12) than no points (11).

It’s amazing!

Kucherov 0 point games this season: 11 Kucherov 3 point games this season: 12 – Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) February 25, 2024

In any case, the race for the Hart will be tight. Will Kucherov, on track for 140 points, win? Is Auston Matthews, who may hit the 70-goal plateau, the favorite?

With Connor McDavid (89) and MacKinnon (96 points) still alive, we can’t rule them out any time soon. The same goes for Sidney Crosby, who is clearly the Penguins’ MVP.

A hotly contested battle is on the cards.

