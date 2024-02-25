Nikita Kucherov first to reach 100 points (in 59 games)

Kucherov 0 point games this season: 11
Kucherov 3 point games this season: 12
– Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) February 25, 2024
This afternoon, the Lightning faced the Canadiens’ most recent opponents, the New Jersey Devils.
Kucherov draws EVERY defenseman then slips the puck over to Hedman pic.twitter.com/a6QrTs6j8V
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 25, 2024
Exactly 3:28 minutes later, the Russian picked up an assist on Brayden Point’s goal.
100 FOR KUCH!
Nikita Kucherov hits the 100-point plateau for the fourth time in his career! pic.twitter.com/F7a8mE7dil
– NHL (@NHL) February 25, 2024
In a 4-1 Lightning victory, one of the NHL’s best players finally finished with four assists.
It’s amazing!
With Connor McDavid (89) and MacKinnon (96 points) still alive, we can’t rule them out any time soon. The same goes for Sidney Crosby, who is clearly the Penguins’ MVP.
In gusto
– News from the waivers.
Olofsson clears
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 25, 2024
– The Canadiens could miss the playoffs for the third spring in a row. [TVAS]
– “Our quest for a Stanley Cup.
Today is the day. The tide is turning. Tune in tonight to watch the future of Coyotes Hockey keeping pushing forward on our quest for a Stanley Cup. https://t. co/6kihwYVTGa
– Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 25, 2024
– Good news.
Jordan Dumais will return to the #Mooseheads entourage to continue his rehab #QMJHL https://t.co/6pl4zf17U5
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) February 25, 2024
– A brawl that will leave its mark.
Five players suspended by the NBAhttps://t.co/eZ5bqGLIgx
– RDS (@RDSca) February 25, 2024