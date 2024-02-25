Auston Matthews (who started in 2016) is the NHL’s 10th leading scorer since 2010

Auston Matthews is having a truly exceptional season. The American has scored 52 goals in 55 games and could very well reach the 70-goal plateau in a season. In fact, if he increases his goal-scoring pace a little, he could reach the 80-goal plateau, as he’s on course for 77.

This feat has not been achieved since 1992-1993.That year, Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny scored 76 goals.

What you also need to know is that Matthews has dominated since his very debut in the big league. In fact, in his first game against the Senators, he scored four goals. And since the 2010-2011 season (he made his debut in 2016), he’s the NHL’s tenth-highest scorer.

Alexander Ovechkin (619), Steven Stamkos (515), Sidney Crosby (449), teammate John Tavares (444), Patrick Kane (416), Joe Pavelski (411), Brad Marchand (398), Evgeni Malkin (372) and Jamie Benn (371) are the only ones ahead of the Leafs’ center.

Canadian Jeff Skinner’s bête noire is tied with Matthews (351).

So it’s very impressive that a guy is in the top-10 of a category in which his stats weren’t compiled for six years. In 2010, the guy was barely 13 and probably dominating an amateur league.

In his career, number 34 scored 351 goals in 537 games. I don’t know if he’ll be able to break Wayne Gretzky’s record, but doing some simple math, if he keeps up the momentum, he’ll need another 833 games in the Bettman circuit. That’s just over ten seasons. Is that feasible?

And the other question: will he break Gretzky’s or Ovechkin’s record, which is only 56 goals away from 99?

