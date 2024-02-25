Arber Xhekaj steals the show at skills competition

Today, it was the Canadian Skills Competition. A great event that will do the boys a world of good.

After all, the team’s on a five-game losing streak, and morale isn’t high.

Jayden Struble on the ice participating in the #Habs skills competition today is a good sign considering how he looked leaving the game in Pittsburgh on Thursday. – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 25, 2024

As soon as the contest began broadcasting (on Twitch), I noticed that Jayden Struble was present. Remember, he missed the last game with a lower-body injury. He even made passes to Cayden Primeau during the most accurate shot contest. You read that right.

All three goalies took part in this competition and let’s just say I’m glad they’re goalies, those ones… It wasn’t pretty, especially in the case of Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault.

Cole Caufield won with a time of 12.386 seconds. Josh Anderson misses the net in some games, but he’s good enough to hit the target when there’s no goalie.

Josh Anderson: 4 targets in 5 attempts. In 12.559 seconds. pic.twitter.com/kfYrAuoIoj – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 25, 2024

Connor McDavid won the fastest skater at the All-Star skills competition with a time of 13.408 seconds. Alex Newhook today: 13.372 seconds! #GoHabsGo #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/Db9EO728oQ – JD Lagrange (@JD_Lagrange) February 25, 2024

#Habs Arber Xhekaj just had a blast of 107.2 mph in hardest shot competition at Bell Cente. – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 25, 2024

The fastest skater contest was unsurprisingly won by Alex Newhook. He posted a time of 13.372. Not only did he beat Joshua Roy (kids and ladies), but also Connor McDavid, the fastest skater at the last All-Star event.Well done, but it must be said that the nets are more advanced in Montreal. Invalid time, then. For the fastest shot, Arber Xhekaj gave his opponents/teammates no chance. His best shot was recorded at 107.2 mph.Remember that Zdeno Chara, with a 108.8 mph shot, recorded the fastest shot (in the NHL) at an All-Star event.It was the defender who stole the show. In the shootout competition, he pantsed the poor goalie.

I never knew who had hands like that…

The most powerful shot wasn’t enough, Xhekaj makes a fool of the poor goalie pic.twitter.com/XsqpnI8zuz – RDS (@RDSca) February 25, 2024

Here are the winners of the other events:

Michigan, with the decision of judges Kirby Dach, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Christian Dvorak and a little girl: Sarah Bujold with scores of 10,10,11 and 100.

Shoot-out: Jacob Burrows, Alex’s son. Paul Byron’s son finished second.

In bursts

– Paul Byron was there.

Babe wake up, it’s Habs legend Paul Byron pic.twitter.com/oT8qi6ZTtP – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 25, 2024

– Glad I wasn’t the only one to notice.

The Bell Centre DJ easily wins the worst NHL arena DJ competition btw – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 25, 2024

– Well done.

#Habs Filip Eriksson pounces on a lose puck in the neutral zone and snipes the opening goal for Nybro.

That is the #GoHabsGo prospect’s seventh goal in HockeyAllsvenskan and 19 (7+12) points in 17 games. pic.twitter.com/khNTlWZSKK – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) February 25, 2024

– Who will get it?

After two quality starts in Trois-Rivières, Strauss Mann is immediately called back to Laval. https://t.co/0r4XhRdISB – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 25, 2024

– True.