Arber Xhekaj steals the show at skills competition

Jayden Struble on the ice participating in the #Habs skills competition today is a good sign considering how he looked leaving the game in Pittsburgh on Thursday.
After all, the team’s on a five-game losing streak, and morale isn’t high.
All three goalies took part in this competition and let’s just say I’m glad they’re goalies, those ones… It wasn’t pretty, especially in the case of Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault.
Cole Caufield won with a time of 12.386 seconds. Josh Anderson misses the net in some games, but he’s good enough to hit the target when there’s no goalie.
Josh Anderson: 4 targets in 5 attempts.
In 12.559 seconds. pic.twitter.com/kfYrAuoIoj
Connor McDavid won the fastest skater at the All-Star skills competition with a time of 13.408 seconds.
Alex Newhook today: 13.372 seconds! #GoHabsGo #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/Db9EO728oQ
#Habs Arber Xhekaj just had a blast of 107.2 mph in hardest shot competition at Bell Cente.
I never knew who had hands like that…
The most powerful shot wasn’t enough, Xhekaj makes a fool of the poor goalie pic.twitter.com/XsqpnI8zuz
Michigan, with the decision of judges Kirby Dach, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Christian Dvorak and a little girl: Sarah Bujold with scores of 10,10,11 and 100.
Shoot-out: Jacob Burrows, Alex’s son. Paul Byron’s son finished second.
In bursts
– Paul Byron was there.
Babe wake up, it’s Habs legend Paul Byron pic.twitter.com/oT8qi6ZTtP
#Habs Filip Eriksson pounces on a lose puck in the neutral zone and snipes the opening goal for Nybro.
That is the #GoHabsGo prospect’s seventh goal in HockeyAllsvenskan and 19 (7+12) points in 17 games. pic.twitter.com/khNTlWZSKK
After two quality starts in Trois-Rivières, Strauss Mann is immediately called back to Laval. https://t.co/0r4XhRdISB
My brother coached Zach Hyman when he was around 10, 11, 12 years old for a few years.
It was a stacked team. Skinner, Balisy, McFarland, Smith-Pelley and Toffoli to name a few.
Hyman was not even close to being the best player. Not even close.
But, my brother said he was… pic.twitter.com/Xa5UdbYvWz
