Arber Xhekaj steals the show at skills competition
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Today, it was the Canadian Skills Competition. A great event that will do the boys a world of good.

After all, the team’s on a five-game losing streak, and morale isn’t high.

As soon as the contest began broadcasting (on Twitch), I noticed that Jayden Struble was present. Remember, he missed the last game with a lower-body injury. He even made passes to Cayden Primeau during the most accurate shot contest. You read that right.

All three goalies took part in this competition and let’s just say I’m glad they’re goalies, those ones… It wasn’t pretty, especially in the case of Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault.

Cole Caufield won with a time of 12.386 seconds. Josh Anderson misses the net in some games, but he’s good enough to hit the target when there’s no goalie.

The fastest skater contest was unsurprisingly won by Alex Newhook. He posted a time of 13.372. Not only did he beat Joshua Roy (kids and ladies), but also Connor McDavid, the fastest skater at the last All-Star event.

Well done, but it must be said that the nets are more advanced in Montreal. Invalid time, then.

For the fastest shot, Arber Xhekaj gave his opponents/teammates no chance. His best shot was recorded at 107.2 mph.

Remember that Zdeno Chara, with a 108.8 mph shot, recorded the fastest shot (in the NHL) at an All-Star event.

It was the defender who stole the show. In the shootout competition, he pantsed the poor goalie.

I never knew who had hands like that…

Here are the winners of the other events:

Michigan, with the decision of judges Kirby Dach, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Christian Dvorak and a little girl: Sarah Bujold with scores of 10,10,11 and 100.

Shoot-out: Jacob Burrows, Alex’s son. Paul Byron’s son finished second.

