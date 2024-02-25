Michael Andlauer would have stayed in Montreal if the Habs had won the Connor Bedard lottery

How Michael Andlauer ended up leaving part of his heart in Montreal https://t.co/hisNHFI0rE – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) February 25, 2024

On September 22, 2023, Michael Andlauer was officially introduced as the new owner of the Ottawa Senators This announcement effectively ended his association with the Montreal Canadiens.Andlauer had previously been a minority owner (10%) of the Tricolore, and was therefore involved in certain decisions within the organization.It was quite a change for Andlauer to leave his beloved team, the Canadiens, to become owner, and therefore full-time supporter, of a single new team, the Ottawa Senators.He had to let go of his Habs allegiance and concentrate fully on seeing the Senators, a direct rival to the Habs, succeed.It was a very big decision for the former minority owner of the Habs, but one that could have been reversed by a simple turn of events.Indeed, in a recent interview with Marc-Antoine Godin for Radio-Canada Sports, Michael Andlauer stated that he would have opted out of the deal, and therefore stayed in Montreal, had the Habs won the Connor Bedard lottery.

That’s what the former minority owner of the Habs reportedly told Jeff Gorton over the phone on the eve of the draw for the 2023 draft.

“I remember saying to Geoff, and it’s the truth: if we go after (Connor) Bedard, I’m off the market!” – Michael Andlauer

Wow.

It’s pretty crazy to think that one player could have changed a decision worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Connor Bedard’s arrival in Montreal would have prompted Andlauer to remain a minority owner of the Habs, and therefore a Tricolore supporter.

It’s understandable, but it’s still crazy to think that Andlauer would have stopped all potential purchases from the Ottawa Senators for ONE player.

It just goes to show how much Connor Bedard is seen as a generational player who can single-handedly change and save an NHL franchise.Just imagine the scenes in the streets of Montreal if the Habs had won the Connor Bedard lottery.I get chills just thinking about it.

In the end, the Habs didn’t get lucky, and Michael Andlauer became the owner of the Ottawa Senators.

Let’s see if he’ll be back with the Habs(#sarcasm) if they win the Macklin Celebrini lottery this year.

