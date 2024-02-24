Sixth round of the Habs Skills Competition: players vote for Michigan

these votes were never rigged
Cole and Kirby definitely almost totally rigged this
- Fastest Skater
- Shooting accuracy
- Most Powerful Shot
And let’s not forget the new fan-voted event organized by HFTV in collaboration with the Habs.
According to the most-liked comment on HFTV’s Instagram post, this will be a test of shooting accuracy with the opposite side. A left-handed player will have to shoot from the right and vice versa.
See this publication on Instagram
Here’s the video.
At the height of this very funny video, with a naturally comical Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach trying to falsify the votes in favor of the “H-O-R-S-E” game, Michigan won.
It’s going to be very interesting if this event actually takes place.
In short, don’t miss it tomorrow morning.
If you can’t make it to the Bell Centre, don’t worry, we’re sure to have plenty of videos and clips from this skills competition.
