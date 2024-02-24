Skip to content
Sixth round of the Habs Skills Competition: players vote for Michigan
Tomorrow morning at 10 a.m., the Montreal Canadiens will hold their annual Homegrown Skills Competition at the Bell Centre, where fans are invited to come and watch the Habs players take part in a variety of events.

Of course, there will be the classics, as follows:

  • Fastest Skater
  • Shooting accuracy
  • Most Powerful Shot
There will also be a special guest event featuring PWHL players and Maggie the Goalie.

And let’s not forget the new fan-voted event organized by HFTV in collaboration with the Habs.

According to the most-liked comment on HFTV’s Instagram post, this will be a test of shooting accuracy with the opposite side. A left-handed player will have to shoot from the right and vice versa.

And finally, for a sixth test, the Habs players were invited to vote between four choices.

Here’s the video.

At the height of this very funny video, with a naturally comical Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach trying to falsify the votes in favor of the “H-O-R-S-E” game, Michigan won.

I imagine this would involve players taking turns trying to score a Michigan goal from behind the net.

It’s going to be very interesting if this event actually takes place.

In short, don’t miss it tomorrow morning.

If you can’t make it to the Bell Centre, don’t worry, we’re sure to have plenty of videos and clips from this skills competition.

