A player like Arber Xhekaj is a rarity in today’s NHL, says Bob Hartley

The beautiful game pic.twitter.com/JBACzjbAoq
– Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 24, 2024
Fans love Xhekaj, and they’ve grown attached to him very quickly, because he’s such a unique player.
And it’s going to take a lot for fans to let go of him, especially in Montreal, a city where people love this type of player who’s not afraid of anything, and who defends his team-mates at every turn.
In short, it’s simple, Xhekaj is so loved, because he’s a very rare type of player in today’s NHL, as Bob Hartley explained last night at the Antichambre.
See this post on Instagram
Xhekaj’s style of play is becoming less and less common in today’s NHL, but it’s still important if he’s an effective player in departments other than toughness.
And that’s the case with the Tricolore’s number 72, who is much more than just a goon à la Ryan Reaves.
Xhekaj knows how to play hockey beyond his physical game and the fact that he’s not afraid to throw down the gloves.
He’d probably been told he was taking too many penalties, and making too many mistakes in his zone, which distorted him somewhat.
He’s once again proving himself to be a reliable defenseman, both offensively and defensively, with a rugged style that commands respect when he’s on the ice.
In short, as Bob Hartley explained, Xhekaj is a rare player in today’s NHL.
It remains to be seen whether the Habs will keep this rarity on their team, or whether they’ll take advantage of it on the trade market to get a solid return.
Obviously, like many Habs fans, I’m in the camp of those who prefer to keep Xhekaj.
You can’t put a price on a player who can protect his teammates with his presence and strike fear into the opposing camp, especially when it comes time to perform in the playoffs.
In a gust of wind
– Not to be missed today. CF Montreal opens its season at 7:30pm.
GAME DAY GAMEDAY
Opening match of the 2024 season
@OrlandoCitySC
19h30
#MLSSeasonPass, @RDSca, @TSN_Sports
@BPMSportsRadio, @TSN690
Allez Montréal#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/lV7zK2WNMm
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) February 24, 2024
– That’s a lot of players.
– A little flashback.
I REMEMBER
On the latest episode of @9millions_ ‘s 25Stanley podcast, @MaximeTruman and @LaCoupeChezNous hosted Kevin Gilmore to discuss his journey.
When Max asks who came up with the idea for the name change, Gilmore says it was an idea already in place… pic.twitter.com/b3xPdEgCV0
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) February 24, 2024
– Read on.
MLS Season 2024 | What if your colleagues wanted to know everything? https://t.co/wdkk2FgG4B
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) February 24, 2024
– To be continued.
Yet he was perceived as such during his brief stint with the Mets in 2023. https://t.co/1MDZaMwyMa
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 24, 2024