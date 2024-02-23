Kevin Gilmore “probably wouldn’t” change the Impact’s name if he had it to do over again

Stanley25 ‘s underground G.Os have done it again. They’re back, as one of them sang in 2008.

concerto

Such would probably (not) be the introduction to a La Presse text, should they decide to talk about the fourth episode of our mini-trip called Stanley25.After three episodes racking up over 50,000 views in the space of two weeks and counting, JT and I released our fourth podcastyesterday afternoon.

In the first thirty minutes, it’s about an art person who was hanging out with some Habs players in bars with “whatever it takes on you, but can get you in m*rde if there’s a police raid”. He was there to “legally protect” the guys…

From a journalist who once “stole” a scoop from JT…

A far-fetched comparison between Juraj Slafkovsky and Louis Leblanc…

From the day another La Presse journalist showed me his professionalism…

Chris Wideman’s leadership style…

Of the time Jean was given a hard time by Steve Bégin’s wife…

And how Jeremy Filosa forgave me for a wack error in my early days on the Web.

In part two, we welcomed Kevin Gilmore, former CEO of the Canadiens and President of CF Montreal. We asked him what kind of leader Geoff Molson is…

How teams and leagues too often refuse to innovate…

We talked to him about his unfulfilled desire to be CEO of an NHL team…

Who pored over him the most back then, between JT and me, when he was with the Habs…

Marc Bergevin’s character…

The difference in management between Joey Saputo’s Montreal CF and Geoff Molson’s Montreal Canadiens…

Who was in charge of the Impact’s name change (Joey or him?)…

Whether the Impact would still change its name if it had to do it all over again. #SpoilerAlert

We chatted about football/soccer culture (among CF Montreal fans)…

About the security he had in front of his house while he was still with CF Montreal…

The future of streaming in sports…

And the chances of CF Montreal moving to another North American city.

I invite you to subscribe to 9millions‘ YouTube page to watch our first four episodes (including the one with Kevin Gilmore)… and don’t miss our fifth, which will be the talk of the town next week. Bet on it!

Extension

Stanley25 is still the 11th most popular podcast in Canada… and number one among francophones on Spotify. And let’s just say that the top 10 in front of us aren’t little basement podcasts, to borrow a phrase from some…

Thank you all for your minutes of listening, and don’t hesitate to :

Give us a 5-star rating on Spotify.Give us your comments, positive or negative/constructive, at the bottom of our videos on YouTube.