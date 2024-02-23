Kevin Gilmore “probably wouldn’t” change the Impact’s name if he had it to do over again
Stanley25 ‘s underground G.Os have done it again. They’re back, as one of them sang in 2008.
In the first thirty minutes, it’s about an art person who was hanging out with some Habs players in bars with “whatever it takes on you, but can get you in m*rde if there’s a police raid”. He was there to “legally protect” the guys…
From a journalist who once “stole” a scoop from JT…
A far-fetched comparison between Juraj Slafkovsky and Louis Leblanc…
From the day another La Presse journalist showed me his professionalism…
Chris Wideman’s leadership style…
Of the time Jean was given a hard time by Steve Bégin’s wife…
In part two, we welcomed Kevin Gilmore, former CEO of the Canadiens and President of CF Montreal. We asked him what kind of leader Geoff Molson is…
How teams and leagues too often refuse to innovate…
We talked to him about his unfulfilled desire to be CEO of an NHL team…
Who pored over him the most back then, between JT and me, when he was with the Habs…
Marc Bergevin’s character…
The difference in management between Joey Saputo’s Montreal CF and Geoff Molson’s Montreal Canadiens…
Who was in charge of the Impact’s name change (Joey or him?)…
We chatted about football/soccer culture (among CF Montreal fans)…
About the security he had in front of his house while he was still with CF Montreal…
The future of streaming in sports…
