Jayden Struble: it wouldn’t be a long-term injury

No, as in shape as he is, Jayden Struble wasn’t lounging in the middle of the game on this clip :

Yesterday, he injured himself and it wasn’t necessarily a pretty sight.

There were real doubts about his eligibility to play over the next few days. After all, he was injured without being hit by an opponent, and as my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois explained this morning, that’s not always a good sign.

However, Renaud Lavoie clarified the situation. In conversation with Jean-Charles Lajoie at La Mise en échec, the journalist said that the organization doesn’t think it’s a long-term injury.

No major concerns for Struble: https://t.co/OrESHQReGQ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 24, 2024

Although he had help from the trainers to get back to the dressing room, after the game he was walking and “there didn’t seem to be any problem”.

So that’s great news, because since he was recalled by the Habs, he’s been one of the team’s best defensemen. Here and there, he’s had some tougher games, but that’s to be expected from a 22-year-old.

In 39 games, he has collected seven points and is one of the few players on the team with a positive plus-1 rating.

Lavoie even said it’s not impossible to see him in uniform tomorrow against the New Jersey Devils. A reminder that this game will be presented in New Jersey at 2pm.

We’ll have more details tomorrow or in the next few days, according to the TVA Sports insider.

At the very least, if he has to miss tomorrow afternoon’s game, Johnathan Kovacevic, who is currently acting as an extra, will take his place.

In gusts

To be continued, but this is good news under the circumstances for the young left-hander.

