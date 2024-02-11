Skip to content
Cole Caufield sees his streak of games with at least one point end at 11 in a loss
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
After losing to the Stars the day before, the Canadiens were back in action this afternoon.

For the occasion, it faced the St. Louis Blues, Jake Allen’s former team.

In fact, he was the ex-officio.

Here’s the visitors’ lineup:

Right from the start, St. Louis broke the ice.

Alexey Toropchenko scored on the first shot.

And on the third shot, the visitors doubled their lead.

Colton Parayko took advantage of traffic in front of the net to foil his former teammate.

The door opened for the Habs moments later, however.

Jordan Harris was heavily hit by Samuel Blais, who was ejected from the game.

A five-minute numerical advantage.

Montreal took advantage, but the goal won’t count as a power play officially. Indeed, after the penalty, the Blues continued to play 4-on-5 because they hadn’t sent a player to the dungeon.

Nick Suzuki didn’t need much to score his 17th of the season. It was the third consecutive game in which he scored his team’s first goal.

What a pass from Juraj Slafkovsky on the sequence!

At the end of the period, however, our opponents regained a two-goal lead.

On the power play, Jordan Kyrou made it 3-1.

The second period was played at breakneck speed.

The Habs seemed to be heading to the locker room behind by two, but Nathan Walker scored his team’s fourth goal.

4-1 Blues after 40 minutes.

In the opening seconds of the third period, St. Louis foiled Allen for the fifth time. Another power-play goal…

A difficult start for the 34, who eventually stopped 29 of the 36 shots he faced.

The Habs added a goal, but it was too little too late.

As the match drew to a close, tempers flared. First, Kaiden Guhle was slammed solidly against the rail.

He looked in bad shape.

And Johnathan Kovacevic fought Jake Neighbours.

He taught him a lesson. However, he prevented Montreal from scoring…

Final score: 7-2. The Blues scored two more goals for the touchdown and the one-point conversion. In defeat, Cole Caufield did not collect a point. His streak of games with at least one point now stands at 11.

Now it’s time for the Super Bowl!

On Tuesday, Montreal returns to action at the Bell Centre against the Ducks.

