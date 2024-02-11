Cole Caufield sees his streak of games with at least one point end at 11 in a loss

PROJECTED LINEUP – 2/11 @ MTL
Buchnevich – Thomas – Kyrou
Neighbours – Schenn – Kapanen
Saad – Hayes – Blais
Toropchenko – Sundqvist – Walker
Leddy – Parayko
Krug – Kessel
Scandella – Rosen
Jordan Binnington
For the occasion, it faced the St. Louis Blues, Jake Allen’s former team.
Today’s lineup
Here’s the visitors’ lineup:
Toropchenko with a beauty
Sammy Blais received a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for this play on Jordan Harris. Thoughts?
Montreal took advantage, but the goal won’t count as a power play officially. Indeed, after the penalty, the Blues continued to play 4-on-5 because they hadn’t sent a player to the dungeon.
Nick Suzuki didn’t need much to score his 17th of the season. It was the third consecutive game in which he scored his team’s first goal.
A perfect pass by Juraj Slafkovsky finds Nick Suzuki.
The #GoHabsGo top line is cooking.
Jordan Kyrou only needed six seconds of PP time to light the lamp. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/dqXfAFl53A
The Habs seemed to be heading to the locker room behind by two, but Nathan Walker scored his team’s fourth goal.
Nathan Walker takes Schenn’s pass and rips one home to put the Blues up by 3 at the end of the 2nd! #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/Qbgl6aTVak
In the opening seconds of the third period, St. Louis foiled Allen for the fifth time. Another power-play goal…
Another penalty ends up with a goal against the Habs.
The lack of discipline is brutal. And it’s been an issue all season.
Allen continues to refuse to set himself before shots today. Not sure what he’s doing, but he keeps moving and he knows better. pic.twitter.com/e2U9Z2dqTL
#GoHabsGo defenseman David Savard banks his shot off Joel Armia, cutting the Blues lead to 5-2. pic.twitter.com/4FFxTmQfXC
Guhle leaves the game after this hit. He was in significant pain. The Habs have the worst injury luck in the history of sports.
Didn’t look like there was anything wrong with the hit, but the stick may have bruised some ribs, hard to tell. pic.twitter.com/e4PiKo99UI
He taught him a lesson. However, he prevented Montreal from scoring…
Jake Neighbours wanted a fight and Kovacevic fed him his lunch pic.twitter.com/8tydmbhCIi
Now it’s time for the Super Bowl!
Breaking news
– Love this.
– Two new players in the waivers.
Toninato (WIN) & Willman (NJ) on waivers.
– True.
Owen Beck, so hot right now https://t.co/0mZKdWvLnN
– Quite a player.
– Michael McNiven continues to wear the Canadiens’ colors.
Michael McNiven, who has moved to France to play in the Magnus League, continues wearing a Canadiens helmet. pic.twitter.com/OD1FasYSF2
