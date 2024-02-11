Skip to content
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard on the injured list
At the first intermission of the Canadiens-Blues game, the Habs confirmed what had been expected.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is now on the injured list.

Yesterday afternoon, he made contact with teammate Joel Armia and never returned to the game.

Details to come…

Overtime

In the first period of this afternoon’s game, Jordan Harris was solidly tackled by Samuel Blais.

He left the game and the team confirmed that his game was over.

