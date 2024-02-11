Stunned, Jordan Harris leaves the rink with great difficulty

Let’s see…

Jordan Harris, fresh back in Martin St-Louis’ line-up, was hit in a dangerous way by Blues forward Samuel Blais.

Visibly stunned, the Canadiens’ defenseman had trouble keeping his wits about him, so much so that he looked all jumbled up on the ice…

Obviously, these are not images you want to see every day.

It’s dangerous and simply unacceptable:

This didn’t look good. Harris was already falling and the hit just compounded the issue. Hopefully, Harris is okay. His head smacked on the ice pretty hard. pic.twitter.com/U0PZMhws0R – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 11, 2024

The Blues forward received a game misconduct for his gesture.Expect the NHL to crack down on him, as the league has been trying to curb such actions lately, and because the check was simply gratuitous.

Harris no longer had the puck, he was vulnerable… And Blais still chose to hit him in the head.

We all agree that it’s easy to determine that the gesture was simply out of place.

I can’t wait to see what the NHL has to say about all this.

What bothers me, though, is that not one cat has come to Jordan Harris’ defense…

Extension

Would things have been different with Arber Xhekaj in the line-up?

It’s even more of a shame for Harris because he was playing his first game since January 27.

He was taking the Sheriff’s place in Martin St-Louis’ line-up.