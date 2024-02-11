Arber Xhekaj will not play against the Blues

Arber Xhekaj will skip his turn against the Blues. Jordan Harris will replace him. And Joshua Roy will take RHP’s place.
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Pearson-Evans-Anderson
Roy-Newhook-Armia
Pezzetta-Gignac-Ylönen
Matheson-Guhle
Struble-Savard
Harris-Kovacevic
Allen
Montembeault
Joshua Roy was recalled yesterday to take the place of Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who was injured yesterday against the Stars… And it should also be noted that defenseman Arber Xhekaj will skip his turn.
Jordan Harris will take his place in Martin St-Louis’ line-up.
Xhekaj spent just 13 minutes (and 53 seconds) on the ice yesterday against the Stars, and now he’s getting it again today.
Remember that he was Martin St-Louis’ least-used defenseman in Tuesday’s game against the Capitals…
The American hasn’t played since January 27, after all, before the NHL All-Star break.
Harris’ style of play is a little more ideal against a team like St. Louis.
Arber Xhekaj is a physical guy, while Harris is safer… And given that the Blues aren’t necessarily very tough, it makes a bit of sense to see Harris, a defenseman who moves the puck well, get the chance to showcase his skills.
As a final reminder, it’ll be Jake Allen in front of the Habs’ cage this afternoon.
Cole Caufield has 14 pts (6g-8a) over his current 11 game points streak. One of the hottest players in the league right now #GoHabsGo
