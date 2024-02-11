Skip to content
Arber Xhekaj will not play against the Blues
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Canadiens will be looking to get back to winning ways this afternoon.

For the occasion, the Blues will be visiting the Bell Centre.

Joshua Roy was recalled yesterday to take the place of Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who was injured yesterday against the Stars… And it should also be noted that defenseman Arber Xhekaj will skip his turn.

Jordan Harris will take his place in Martin St-Louis’ line-up.

In warm-up, Joshua Roy was on the wing of the third trio, with Alex Newhook (center) and Joel Armia :

Xhekaj spent just 13 minutes (and 53 seconds) on the ice yesterday against the Stars, and now he’s getting it again today.

Remember that he was Martin St-Louis’ least-used defenseman in Tuesday’s game against the Capitals…

On the other side of the coin, Jordan Harris deserves a chance to shine.

The American hasn’t played since January 27, after all, before the NHL All-Star break.

Harris’ style of play is a little more ideal against a team like St. Louis.

Arber Xhekaj is a physical guy, while Harris is safer… And given that the Blues aren’t necessarily very tough, it makes a bit of sense to see Harris, a defenseman who moves the puck well, get the chance to showcase his skills.

Extension

As a final reminder, it’ll be Jake Allen in front of the Habs’ cage this afternoon.

Cole Caufield will be looking to extend his point streak to 12 games:

