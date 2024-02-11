Skip to content
Logan Mailloux has as many points as Shane Wright this season (in the AHL)
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The Rocket got washed out on Friday night against the Toronto Marlies…

But Jean-François Houle’s men responded in the best possible way.

They had the opportunity to redeem themselves against these same Marlies, and they did so in style, winning yesterday’s game 7-1 without Joshua Roy or Emil Heineman.

Logan Mailloux’s performance was particularly noteworthy.

The young defenseman finished the game with one goal, two assists, five shots on goal and a +3 rating.

And his goal was magnificent, by the way:

This is Mailloux’s first season in the pros, and the results so far have been conclusive.

It’s not perfect, because he still has some defensive shortcomings to correct…

But offensively, it’s hard to throw tomatoes at him.

What he’s accomplishing is special, because the young defenseman has as many points as Shane Wight since the start of the AHL season (the Kraken prospect has played three fewer games).

Mailloux is also among the most productive players in the rookie scoring rankings:

(Credit: AHL.com)
Seeing that Mailloux is tied with Wright for points this season makes me smile.

Why?

Because Shane Wright is an excellent NHL prospect and because he was selected 4th overall in the 2022 draft.

And the same can be said for Joshua Roy, who also has 32 points this season and was drafted in the fifth round (2020).

This is encouraging, because it can be difficult for a young player like Mailloux (or Roy) to get this good, this quickly. The Habs wanted to take their time with their young defenseman because, let’s not forget, he’s missed a lot of games in recent years for reasons we already know…

And the decision to send him to the AHL was the right one.

I hope this will serve as an example for the youngsters who will arrive in the next few years, because we’ve seen what happens when the organization decides to rush things with a kid. #KK

