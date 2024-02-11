Logan Mailloux has as many points as Shane Wright this season (in the AHL)

It sounds like @NHLPlayerSafety is still in the information-gathering stage after last night’s Morgan Rielly cross-check on Ridly Greig, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Rielly get a hearing.
The DoPS have some time with the #leafs not due to play again until Tuesday.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 11, 2024
The Rocket got washed out on Friday night against the Toronto Marlies…
But Jean-François Houle’s men responded in the best possible way.
They had the opportunity to redeem themselves against these same Marlies, and they did so in style, winning yesterday’s game 7-1 without Joshua Roy or Emil Heineman.
Logan Mailloux’s performance was particularly noteworthy.
Not a good idea to give Logan Mailloux so much space to shoot! pic.twitter.com/Kde7OC9xld
– RDS (@RDSca) February 10, 2024
This is Mailloux’s first season in the pros, and the results so far have been conclusive.
It’s not perfect, because he still has some defensive shortcomings to correct…
But offensively, it’s hard to throw tomatoes at him.
What he’s accomplishing is special, because the young defenseman has as many points as Shane Wight since the start of the AHL season (the Kraken prospect has played three fewer games).
This is encouraging, because it can be difficult for a young player like Mailloux (or Roy) to get this good, this quickly. The Habs wanted to take their time with their young defenseman because, let’s not forget, he’s missed a lot of games in recent years for reasons we already know…
I hope this will serve as an example for the youngsters who will arrive in the next few years, because we’ve seen what happens when the organization decides to rush things with a kid. #KK
– To be continued.
On Super Bowl Sunday, the most popular prop bet seems to be: Morgan Rielly suspension-over/under 3.5 games.
– Dave Hodge (@davehodge20) February 11, 2024
Rebienvenue, Josh!
Welcome back, Josh #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6oED1C5Mm7
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 11, 2024
Oliver Kapanen in his own defensive zone starts the counter attack for Finland. 2-0 and a secondary assist for the #Habs prospect who leads the top line for Finland. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/aiGe9NEgfw
– Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) February 11, 2024
– Who will finish at the top of the NHL scoring charts?
Current Top 10 NHL points leaders:
1. Nikita Kucherov, 89
2. Nathan MacKinnon, 85
3. David Pastrnak, 75
4. Connor McDavid, 71
5. JT Miller, 68
5. Artemi Panarin, 68
5. Elias Pettersson, 68
8. Mikko Rantanen, 67
9. William Nylander, 65
10. Quinn Hughes, 64
10. Sam Reinhart, 64
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 11, 2024