Overview of Habs prospects: Florian Xhekaj scores a superb goal

Beck to Parekh on an OT power play. Saginaw wins.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) February 10, 2024
While everyone is excited and impressed by Juraj Slafkovsky’s recent performances with the Montreal Canadiens, the club’s other young prospects are also making their mark, albeit outside the National Hockey League.
Florian Xhekaj – Left wing – age 19
Arber’s brother is enjoying a fine OHL season with the Brantford Bulldogs (39 points, 21 goals and 18 assists, in 47 games).
Florian Xhekaj has established himself this year as one of the team’s most important players, whereas last season he was more of a support/depth forward.
In fact, after getting his 20ᵉ goal of the season on Friday, Xhekaj added to it last night with a superb solo goal.
What goal Florián xhekaj pic.twitter.com/BCtYr1faQd
– Aino (@Aino13_) February 11, 2024
Owen Beck – Center – 20 years old
He was already having a great season with the Peterborough Petes, but it’s really since his arrival in Saginaw that Beck has exploded.
Here’s his goal.
Owen Beck has six points in just over five periods of hockey
The #GoHabsGo prospect tips in Parekh’s point shot to extend the @SpiritHockey lead! pic.twitter.com/SeV10WdYbC
– Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 11, 2024
And on Friday, he had two goals and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over the Owen Sound Attack and Habs prospect Cédrick Guindon.
Here’s Beck’s second goal of the game.
Saginaw was headed for defeat… until Owen Beck stepped in!
He scores his 2nd of the game to tie it, before feeding Zayne Parekh for the game-winning goal in overtime! #GoHabsGo @SpiritHockey pic.twitter.com/PS1vwocfcH
– Canadian Hockey League (@LCHhockey) February 10, 2024
- Cédrick Guindon scored three goals in two games (Friday and Saturday), bringing his point total this season to 50 (23 goals and 27 assists) in 51 games.
- Filip Mesar picked up an assist Friday in the Kitchener Rangers’ 5-4 loss to the Kingston Frontenacs. Things haven’t been going so well lately for Mesar, who has just three points in his last seven games. Overall this season, he has 38 points (16 goals and 22 assists) in 29 games.
- Lane Hutson had two assists Friday in Boston University’s 7-1 win over Merrimack University. He now has 35 points (10 goals and 25 assists) in 25 games.
- Jacob Fowler recorded a 6-1 win on Friday, turning aside 30 of 31 shots against the University of New Hampshire.
Here’s the rest of Friday’s performance list.
Habs prospects today:
Beck 1g 2a
Mailloux 1g 2a
Simoneau 2g
Eriksson 2a
Xhekaj 1g
Mysak 1g
Pitlick 1a
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) February 11, 2024
In a gust
– Obviously not to be missed today.
IT’S SUPER BOWL SUNDAY
: #SBLVIII – 6:30pm ET on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/32hI7MJfSR
– NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024
– Very funny.
Football “experts” https://t.co/VN0TEscPjn
– Mise-o-jeu (@Miseojeu) February 11, 2024
– One to watch between now and the March 8 trade deadline.
A lot of talk around Sean Walker as a deadline target. A very mobile defenceman who carries the puck in transition, kills penalties, and has levelled up at both ends of the ice in top four minutes. #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/yHJzf1A3KC
– JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 11, 2024
– Read on.
In the coming days, the #BlueJays will launch their training camp in Dunedin.
What to watch for? My article on @passion_mlb sums it up. https://t.co/qrRX8ucz6a
– Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) February 11, 2024
– A tough defeat for Canada, who must now hope for a Spanish victory over Hungary to qualify for the Paris Olympics.
Left it all on the court.@CanBball | #FIBAOQT pic.twitter.com/oumionooYK
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2024
Canada had its chances, but lost 86-82 to Tokyo silver medallists Japan.
To qualify for women’s basketball in Paris, Spain will have to hope for a win against Hungary…
Except that Spain has now qualified, while Hungary has…
– Olivier Paradis-Lemieux (@OliParle) February 11, 2024