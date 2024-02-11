Josh Anderson has just two more assists than Jacob Markstrom this season

Josh Anderson has two more assists (6) than Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom (4) https://t.co/JukGi3RwSK pic.twitter.com/CIqb9CwoPL
One of the Montreal Canadiens’ most disappointing players this season is forward Josh Anderson.
Indeed, the Habs’ number 17 is producing at a rate well below expectations.
His 13 points in 47 games are very disappointing, especially considering that Anderson earns $5.5 million per season, making him the club’s fourth-highest paid player (excluding Carey Price, of course).
That was a production of 0.46 points per game, well above this season’s 0.28.
In short, things aren’t going well for Anderson, and his little good run in December didn’t turn things around for him.
That’s a pretty mind-boggling statistic, and says a lot about Anderson’s current season.
And it’s not as if he hasn’t had his chances.
He’s been placed on the first line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield time and time again, and he’s always been given ice time on the power play.
It’s a shame about Anderson, because we all like the guy, but right now he’s more of a detriment than anything else.
Let’s also give some credit to Jacob Markstrom, because four assists is a lot for a goalie, and a personal best for him.
It’s sure to be a heated battle.
En Rafale
– Not crazy.
If the #CH draft around 7th this year and trade 1st WPG + a defenseman for a top 6 young forward, here’s a potential lineup in 2-3 seasons:
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Catton*-Dach-Transaction*
Newhook-Beck-Roy
Pezzetta-Evans-Heineman
Mesar, Farrell,…
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) February 11, 2024
– Indeed, it’s good for the Habs.
Ripping up the draft rankings. Like absolutely ripping.
*Good for the Habs that another D moves into the area they pick, so they can likely take a top forward. https://t.co/ydY2eVB2P6
– Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) February 11, 2024
– I agree. There’s no reason for this kind of move.
It’s fascinating how many use a sporting context to excuse/banalize/justify disgusting gestures.
In what world is hitting another human being in the face with a stick a “good thing”?
“Yeah, but he’d done a slap shot.”
Man…
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 11, 2024
– Wow.
At least in Montreal, Saputo Stadium starts to empty out before stoppage time at the end of the game, not during stoppage time before halftime… pic.twitter.com/oViw6KHWme
– Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) February 11, 2024
– Oh well.
As North Korea and Iran cancelled, Russia and Belarus play with themselves. But after RUS U18 lost to BLR U20, the players left their prizes on the carpet, in a display of sportsmanship. Lukashenko’s lapdog Dmitry Baskov, banned by the IIHF, handed over the prizes. https://t.co/pCw6bLLl9k
– Szymon Szemberg (@Sz1909_Szemberg) February 11, 2024